Bosch announces the launch of INTEOX, a new camera platform designed to modernise the security and safety industry. The first fully-open platform of its kind, INTEOX gives users, system integrators, and application developers’ unlimited freedom for innovation and customisation.
As the world becomes increasingly connected, the Internet of Things (IoT) presents new opportunities for individuals and businesses. However, to take full advantage of the opportunities that the IoT brings, the safety and security industry must embrace change. Bosch is demonstrating the vast potential of the IoT with INTEOX.
Developing unlimited software apps
The INTEOX open camera platform combines built-in Intelligent Video Analytics from Bosch with superb performance, a commonly used open OS, and the ability to add software apps securely. The new powerful platform supports the latest technologies, such as neural network based analytics, the next step in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.
INTEOX enables app developers and integration partners to take advantage of its built-in intelligence and capabilities to easily develop unlimited software apps based on a common language. At the same time, system integrators can customise their security solutions to meet specific and changing customer requirements by adding apps and deploying them into INTEOX cameras.
Intelligent video analytics
Bosch supports the platform with the highest levels of data security and privacy protection"
“As sophisticated sensors with Intelligent Video Analytics built-in as standard, INTEOX cameras can provide valuable data that can be analysed and used in a wide variety of new and beneficial ways, many of which the industry can only imagine. Bosch supports the platform with the highest levels of data security and privacy protection, and the quality and simplicity that comes with working with Bosch”, says Michael Seiter, Senior Vice President, responsible for the Bosch Video Systems & Solutions business.
An open platform approach has already proven successful in the computer and mobile phone market, where software and apps have become an integral part of daily life. For example, apps provide immediate information, instant communication and connection, improved work productivity, and simplified daily tasks. These benefits extend to security cameras. By having an open platform, developers can work with integrators to address their customer’s business challenges.
Device management portal
The INTEOX camera platform will power an entirely new line of MIC, AUTODOME, FLEXIDOME, and DINION fixed and moving cameras supported by an open IoT infrastructure. Developed by Security and Safety Things GmbH, a Bosch start-up company, this IoT infrastructure is based on four pillars:
- An open OS based on Android Open Source Project and strengthened for increased security
- An application store to access relevant app information, browse the public store and purchase ready-to-use apps for all INTEOX cameras
- A web portal for app developers and designers that offers information and tools to develop and test apps
- A device management portal that shows app and device health statistics and enables easy management of apps
The INTEOX cameras, together with the IoT infrastructure, enable app developers, system integrators, integration partners, and other market players to create customer-specific apps and insert them easily into INTEOX cameras. “INTEOX will fuel innovation that is beyond the scope of any single company today. The introduction of this open camera platform will accelerate the future growth of the entire security and safety industry,” Seiter says.