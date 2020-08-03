Boon Edam Inc., a global provider in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, announces the 40th anniversary of the launch of the company’s renowned Tourlock security revolving door. The demand for this reliable security entrance, first built in 1980, continues to grow as the risks to organisations due to unauthorised entry increase.
The Tourlock is used in thousands of facilities worldwide including commercial campuses and government buildings due to its high level of throughput and ability to prevent unauthorised access without the need for manned supervision. In addition, the Tourlock has always been an automatic, “touchless” security solution requiring no contact from users during activation and operation, making it as relevant today as it was decades ago.
Prevent unauthorised access
Tailgating is the most common way intruders can slip into a secure facility. The Tourlock, by design, prevents an unauthorised user from following an authorised user in the trailing compartment. This working principle removes the burden on people to “be impolite” by refusing to hold open a swing door for a stranger.
If more than one person is detected, the door will stop rotating and alarm, then slowly rotate backwards
An added feature of the Tourlock is that it stops rotating in the “plus position” during a tailgating attempt. This places a “wall” between the intruder and the secure area and the intruder can only turn back and step out of the door, while the authorised user continues onward into the secure area without any interference.
Preventing Piggybacking
The Tourlock combines premium construction with the option to include the intelligence of a sophisticated, near-infrared detection technology housed in the ceiling, called StereoVision®. StereoVision scans each compartment during rotation to verify that a user is alone before allowing them to enter a secure facility.
If more than one person is detected, the door will stop rotating and alarm, then slowly rotate backwards, forcing both users to exit the door. The technology in StereoVision has been enhanced continuously over the decades and today is able to function reliably in a wide variety of lighting environments, including outdoor lighting.
Its reliable performance over the years has proven to be an extremely reliable method of preventing piggybacking into a secure area without the excessive false rejections.
Add-Ons for Increased Security
Tourlock includes an integrated, IP-enabled software platform called BoonConnect that helps technicians diagnose the door
For added security, the Tourlock security door on a building envelope can be outfitted with Level 3 bullet-resistant glass, capable of stopping three .44 magnum bullets. Additionally, biometric identity verification devices can be attached to the end post or a pedestal to provide a highly secure and touchless authorisation method.
The Tourlock is capable of integrating with virtually any access system on the market.
Integrated Diagnostic Software
In recent year, the Tourlock was upgraded to include an integrated, IP-enabled software platform called BoonConnect that helps technicians diagnose the door and get it running quickly should there be an outage.
An on-site technician simply logs in from a remote laptop, cell phone or tablet and can review performance data as well as diagnostic information about the door’s sensors, drive system, motor and more. This visibility can save hours or days of time resolving any issues.
“We at Boon Edam owe a great deal of our success to the Tourlock in the last 10 years. It’s been critical in meeting the growing security requirements of the Fortune 500 and along with our turnstile offering has helped launch our Enterprise team to the level of success they have today,” says Valerie Anderson, President and Managing Director, Boon Edam, Inc. “Even after 40 years, the demand for reliable security at the entry has only continued to increase and the Tourlock continues to prove itself time and time again."