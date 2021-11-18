Boon Edam Inc., a globally renowned company in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, has announced plans for a significant new expansion of their North Carolina offices, in the United States of America.
North America HQ facility
In the first quarter of 2022, the company will open a new headquarters, which will be located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. The brand-new facility will be home to many of Boon Edam’s office staff, as well as a new showroom and technology centre, where products will be displayed.
“This move is an exciting step forward for Boon Edam as a company, demonstrating our growth and our position, as a leading global provider of security solutions,” said Valerie Currin, the President & Managing Director at Boon Edam.
New facility located in Raleigh
Valerie Currin adds, “Our new location in the city of Raleigh is within a vibrant downtown neighbourhood and conveniently close to a major international airport, making it easily accessible for our partners and our customers.”
Boon Edam’s new offices and showroom will be part of Smoky Hollow
Boon Edam’s new offices and showroom will be part of Smoky Hollow, a fast-growing city centre that is redefining the urban experience, at the northern gateway to downtown Raleigh. The location is within a mixed-use district, set among an array of restaurants, art galleries, retail stores and residential spaces, and convenient to both - the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Union Station, Raleigh’s new multi-modal transit centre.
Supporting operations in the USA
Commercial staff, including much of executive, marketing, sales, customer service, and finance personnel, will relocate to the new office space.
Demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting operations in the USA, Boon Edam will continue to manufacture all their security entrances in their factory, located in Lillington, North Carolina.