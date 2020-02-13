Boon Edam Inc., a globally renowned security entrances and architectural revolving doors provider, has announced that they are introducing a new optical turnstile, the Speedlane Compact, in a world premiere, in booth #8037 at the ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas on March 18-20, 2020.
ISC West is the international largest security event in North America bringing together close to 30,000 participants for networking, education and discovery of new technology. In addition to showcasing this newest member of their premium optical turnstiles, the company will also be showcasing fully integrated solutions that address physical perimeter security and control pedestrian access. Boon Edam is also the official turnstile sponsor of the show.
Integrated Technologies for Tailgating Mitigation
Access technologies, such as card readers and biometric devices, are critical for controlling entry to secure areas within a building. However, these solutions are only effective at mitigating tailgating when coupled with the appropriate entrance solution.
Swinging doors do not stop authorised people from holding the door and letting in others. Security entrances coupled with access technologies provide a complete solution that ensures only one person can enter per valid authorisation.
The following solutions will be on display in Boon Edam’s booth:
- NEW Speedlane Compact Optical Turnstile: Following the enormous success in the high-end speed gate market with the top-selling Lifeline Series, the development began to fill the market need for a premium quality, mid-range product. Thus, the Speedlane Compact was created, a swinging barrier turnstile that offers easy installation and integration with access technology and attractive delivery turnaround times.
“With this new product, we have a solution that fits in everywhere – both in dimensions and design, without compromising on safety, security or quality,” said Mark de Jong, Product Manager of the Security Products Portfolio.
- Lifeline Speedlane Swing Optical Turnstile: There will be two, sleek Speedlane Swing turnstiles in the booth featuring unique identity recognition technologies to demonstrate efficient and secure throughput. One Speedlane Swing will feature a custom, integrated pedestal that incorporates the MorphoWave Compact touchless fingerprint technology from IDEMIA. The patented touchless sensor technology scans four fingers in 3D in less than one second, ensuring the most accurate and reliable fingerprint matching for maximum security. The second Speedlane Swing will feature AnyVision facial recognition technology with enhanced AI capabilities.
- Lifeline Boost Access Control Pedestal: The Boost is a stylish pedestal designed by Boon Edam to complement the popular Lifeline optical turnstile series and house virtually any access technology inside. The Boost will include the latest version of Essex’s credential card reader, the iRox-T, which now features Bluetooth and OSDP capabilities that expand HID Global’s Mobile Access solutions.
- Tourlock 180+90 Security Revolving Door: The entrance of choice for the Fortune 500, the Tourlock provides the highest level of throughput (up to 42 people per minute in two directions) while preventing unauthorised entry. The Tourlock in the booth will include StereoVision piggybacking detection technology and an AMAG Symmetry card reader to demonstrate the combination of fast throughput with high perimeter security.
- Circlelock Security Mantrap Portal: Offering the highest level of security available in an entrance using StereoVision piggybacking detection technology, the Circlelock security portal prevents intrusion into the most sensitive locations such as data centers. The portal will be configured to demonstrate two-factor authentication: an AMAG Symmetry card reader on the outside of the portal conducts the initial authorisation, while facial recognition technology provides instant authentication inside the portal: the secure, edge-based facial recognition access control device by Alcatraz AI, called the Rock, ensures only the right person can enter.
- BoonConnect Software: An IP-addressable, proprietary software system providing diagnostic and configuration tools for the Tourlock security revolving door and Circlelock mantrap portal. Users can remotely access door operations and events using devices such as a tablet, laptop or smartphone via a secured corporate network.
Tailgating Prize Giveaway
Boon Edam was confirmed as the global company in Pedestrian Security Entrances in the Americas according to a report by IHS Markit covering the 2016-2018 timeframe. To celebrate almost a decade of leadership, there will be a tailgating-themed prize giveaway in the booth.