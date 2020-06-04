Boon Edam Inc., a global provider in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, announced they are launching a new optical turnstile addition to their security entrance portfolio.
With the growing threat of crime and violence around the globe, more and more organisations are turning to security entrances to increase both the safety and security of their people and assets. The new Speedlane Compact provides all the fundamental functions needed in a security turnstile and accommodates the smaller spaces often found in older buildings.
Key Features
- Intuitive user guidance
- Tailgating, safety and object detection sensors
- Touchless user experience
- Easy installation
- Generous interior space to accommodate most access control technologies
- Premium, quality materials
- Smooth, swing motion glass barriers
- Short V-shaped cabinet with ergonomic design and small footprint
- Flexible lane configurations (including a wide lane for disabled access)
- Universally understood display symbols
Accommodating access control technology
The Speedlane Compact is easy-to-use, easy-to-install, and agile in the manufacturing process, enabling faster delivery times to a customer’s location. When it comes to integration, the product designers have focused on ease and flexibility: the cabinets are wide enough to allow for integration with many types of access technologies, including biometrics and facial recognition.
Mark de Jong, Product Manager of the Security Products Portfolio at Boon Edam says, “The Speedlane Compact uses advanced algorithms to detect tailgating and other forms of misuse.” He goes on to explain, “The sensors also detect objects – people carrying briefcases or dollies through the turnstile. They are recognised as such and the product’s behaviour adapts accordingly.”
Minimalist design ideal for small spaces
The Speedlane Compact is fashioned to fit into small areas, making it ideal for high-value real estate properties. It does an effective job within a very small space – relieving security personnel and ensuring that only authorised people can enter the designated area. Its small footprint does not compromise in any way on design.
“In terms of design, it looks great and this is a result of the Boon Edam philosophy of “premium minimalism,” continues Mark. “We use strong lines to create a powerful, yet elegant statement and the tapered design helps it fit in any environment. The overall look is modern yet still warm and visually appealing.”