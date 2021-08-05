Boon Edam Inc., a pioneer in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, announces that its most in-demand entrance products are now available on SpecLink, an online specification platform to help architects, engineers, specifiers, building owners and designers simplify and improve their approach to creating and collaborating on building project specifications.
SpecLink is a cloud-based tool created by Building Systems Design, Inc. that streamlines workflow, improves collaboration and increases productivity by bringing stakeholders in the building design process together through a common specification document.
Generic specification template
The process of creating a building specification is simplified by presenting a comprehensive, generic specification template that allows users to specify by simply ‘turning on’ content to be included in the specification and selecting the manufacturer’s products and options.
SpecLink allows users to:
- Add, modify, or delete text without affecting the master content.
- Create new paragraphs or sections in the specification using built-in templates.
- Create custom templates.
- Export a specification to a word processing or PDF file format.
Reducing spec production time
There are over 820 sections already included in SpecLink which can be expanded or collapsed
SpecLink is unique in the market in that it enables ‘editing by selection’, which can reduce spec production time by up to 70%. There are over 820 sections already included in SpecLink which can be expanded or collapsed, and included or not included in a spec, to provide outline, short form, and full construction specs, without the need to start over at each phase of the project.
There are also hundreds of links out to manufacturer websites enabling specifiers to quickly get access to detailed drawings and brochures on products, AIA educational sessions, and more in a single click. Currently, SpecLink has over 23,000 users across North America.
Several security options
Boon Edam has recently uploaded several best-selling entrance products onto SpecLink, including:
- The BoonAssist TQ manual revolving door, which offers a power-assist drive, speed control and door wing positioning, as well as several security options.
- The crystal TQ all-glass, manual revolving door, an ever-popular choice among architects for its beautiful, transparent aesthetic that complements any building style from historical to post-modern.
- The Tourlock 180 security revolving door – the best-selling security revolving door in the industry worldwide that offers high throughput along with tailgating and piggybacking prevention.
- The Circlelock solo mantrap portal – used worldwide in sensitive locations such as datacentres and government buildings to prevent piggybacking; ensuring only one person and the right person enters a secure area.
- The Turnlock full height turnstile series – all of Boon Edam’s popular full height turnstiles: the Turnlock 100, 150 and 200, are used at the perimeter of secure campuses, parking areas, regulated infrastructure industries and more.
- The lifeline series and compact optical turnstiles – The Speedlane Swing, Slide and the new compact optical turnstiles are deployed in supervised lobbies to deter and detect tailgating in a wide variety of applications and industries.