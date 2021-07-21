BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, announces the launch of its BlueVoyant modern SOC for Splunk® cloud platform, designed to empower customers and maximise their investment in Splunk cloud platform.
The service features white glove technical workshops, rapid onboarding into Splunk cloud platform, and 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), powered by BlueVoyant’s 24/7 cloud-based managed security operations centre (SOC).
Providing ongoing maintenance
Building upon its long-term strategic partnership as a Splunk premier partner, BlueVoyant’s fast and easy-to-manage integration with Splunk cloud platform serves as an extension to an organisation’s security team. Through the rapid delivery of security outcomes and data within days, instead of weeks and months, existing Splunk and new Splunk cloud platform customers can seamlessly maximise their investment in Splunk’s technology, while benefitting from BlueVoyant’s turnkey offering that delivers security at scale.
BlueVoyant modern SOC for Splunk cloud platform key features include:
- Splunk cloud platform accelerator – Security consulting workshops to build use-cases, dashboarding and rapid deployment of Splunk cloud platform.
- 24/7 security monitoring – Alerting, triage, threat indicator enrichment, and investigations.
- Splunk cloud platform concierge – In addition to MDR, BlueVoyant’s Splunk cloud platform concierge engineers provide ongoing maintenance and customisation for Splunk cloud platform customers to maximise their investment. Through regular reviews with customers, BlueVoyant can help customers with:
- Identifying additional requirements.
- The development of additional insights for Splunk cloud platform customers.
- Changing their Splunk cloud platform configuration or recommending other applications or technical add-ons for Splunk cloud.
Entire security operations
“Although the consolidation of data into a SIEM has enabled organisations to gain visibility, CISOs continue to struggle with limited resources and budget to effectively manage core security technologies and scale security operations,” comments Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant.
“The launch of the BlueVoyant modern SOC for Splunk cloud platform represents a turning point in the relationship; in managing the entire security operations suite for Splunk cloud platform customers within the customer’s Splunk cloud platform instance, BlueVoyant is the first of Splunk’s partners to apply a true remote Security Operations Centre-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) approach to the management of customer data in their environment, instead of wholesale exporting data outside of the customer environment.”
Modernising security operations
"Keeping raw data in the customer’s Splunk cloud platform instance while still providing all the benefits of SOCaaS, will allow customers to maintain full control over their data and how it’s accessed.” BlueVoyant achieves this through rethinking how technology, people, process, and data privacy are applied to modernising security operations.
BlueVoyant’s management of Splunk’s security operations suite delivers a secure time-to-value ratio
BlueVoyant’s management of Splunk’s security operations suite through Modern SOC for Splunk cloud platform also reduces alert fatigue, delivers a faster and secure time-to-value ratio through rapid deployment, detection of advanced and zero-day threats, and reduces costs. It also mitigates the risk of severe business disruption in the event of a cyber-attack.
Mission-critical assets
“BlueVoyant’s modern SOC for Splunk cloud platform brings together two best-of-breed solutions for our customers to securely manage their data, further strengthening the Splunk security cloud service that allows customers to securely embrace digital transformation programs,” said Bill Hustad, VP of Alliances and Channel Ecosystems, at Splunk.
“Delivering modern SOC for Splunk cloud platform is the perfect next step for our current and future Splunk customers,” concludes Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant. “The layering of BlueVoyant’s tailored consulting and MDR services onto Splunk cloud platform helps organisations strengthen their overall security posture, and secure mission-critical assets against increasingly threatening adversaries.”