BlueVoyant, a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company, announces the appointment of Debora Plunkett and Ariel Litvin to the Board of Directors.

Additionally, BlueVoyant welcomes Ronald Moultrie to its Advisory Board as Vice Chairman, with all appointments effective immediately. Each senior appointee brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to this fast-growth business.

Information security missions

Debora Plunkett joins the BlueVoyant Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience as a cybersecurity leader. As the former Director of Information Assurance at the National Security Agency (NSA), she led the NSA’s cybersecurity, cryptography and information security missions, enabling continuous innovation and development of strong security solutions and policies for protecting U.S. government communications.

Plunkett is currently Principal of Plunkett Associates LLC, a consulting business. She is also a Senior Fellow at Harvard and a Professor at the University of Maryland. Plunkett is a Director on the Corporate Boards of JCPenney, CACI International and Nationwide Insurance. She is also Chairman of the Board of Defending Digital Campaigns. Previously, she was on the National Security Council at the White House for two administrations.

Addressing the complex business

BlueVoyant delivers exceptional third-party cyber risk, cyber defense and managed security services"

Ariel Litvin also joins BlueVoyant’s Board of Directors. Litvin is a security executive with over 25 years of experience in the field dealing with information risk and cybersecurity-related issues impacting companies. Litvin brings in-depth experience of addressing the complex business and compliance-related issues faced by the modern enterprise.

Litvin is the CISO of a global, multi-billion dollar privately held manufacturing company. “I am delighted to be joining BlueVoyant’s Board of Directors,” says Debora Plunkett. “BlueVoyant delivers exceptional third-party cyber risk, cyber defence and managed security services.”

Requisite governance functions

“I’ve been impressed with the value BlueVoyant provides to its customers and how the company continues to build on current momentum to fulfil its huge potential. I look forward to working alongside other Board Directors to help build even greater success.”

“On behalf of my fellow directors I am very pleased to welcome Debbie and Ariel to our board,” said Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman of BlueVoyant. “Our high-caliber board not only fulfils the requisite governance functions but provides important support and advice to Jim and I in developing our business.”

Providing vital insights

Moultrie was accountable for over half of the NSA’s workforce and multi-billion-dollar annual budgets

Ronald Moultrie joins Bill Crumm as Vice Chairmen on BlueVoyant’s Advisory Board working alongside Admiral Mike Mullen, the Advisory Board Chairman. Moultrie is a highly respected former Senior National Security Official who spent over three decades serving in the United States Government.

Moultrie also previously held senior roles at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the Department of the Navy. As the NSA’s Director of Operations, Moultrie was the leader of what is arguably the world’s most capable, technically adept, and globally dispersed cyber organisation. Entrusted with providing vital insights to the President of the United States, senior policymakers, and key allies around the world, Moultrie was accountable for over half of the NSA’s workforce and multi-billion-dollar annual budgets.

Cyber-related opportunities

Currently, Moultrie serves on the Boards of Altamira Technologies Corporation, iCapital Network, the National Intelligence University, Sequoia Inc., and The Better Angels Society. He is also a Senior Advisor to MITRE, Pallas, and Resolute Consulting.

“We are very excited to welcome Debora and Ariel to our Board and delighted that Ron has joined our Advisory Board,” said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder, and CEO of BlueVoyant. “Breadth of skills, backgrounds and experiences make us a stronger company. Because of their extraordinary talent and accomplishments, the three people joining us have many cyber-related opportunities - we are really pleased that they have chosen to join BlueVoyant.”