BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, announces that it has acquired Marclay Associates, a UK-based cybersecurity consultancy that provides world-class incident response and cyber investigation services for global organisations, helping to protect them against increasingly sophisticated threat adversaries and cyber risk vectors.
Supporting this acquisition, BlueVoyant will receive $30 million in funding from existing investors, helping to stimulate further business growth across the region. Marclay Associates’ range of services are centred around its digital forensics and incident response team, as well as its governance, risk and compliance practice.
Providing unrivalled expertise
Supplementing professional services is Marclay Associates’ Marclay One secure communications platform, a cloud-based IT solution which supports users globally. Robert Hannigan, Chairman, BlueVoyant International, comments: “The UK is of critical strategic importance to BlueVoyant; extending our regional presence through this acquisition strengthens BlueVoyant’s support for customers in the UK and beyond.”
BlueVoyant’s combined suite of Managed Security Services will provide unrivalled expertise
“Marclay Associates’ expertise is well-recognised throughout the industry; combining our capabilities to help customers best protect their environment made absolute sense.” With new malware, ransomware variants and hybrid attacks threatening to compromise sensitive data, BlueVoyant’s combined suite of Managed Security Services, Professional Services and Threat Intelligence, and Third-Party Cyber Risk Management capabilities will provide unrivalled expertise and service to UK customers.
Cybersecurity professional services
Jake Hockley, Senior Partner, Marclay Associates, adds: “The acquisition of Marclay by BlueVoyant combines the global cyber expertise of our former UK intelligence and security services personnel, and our industry-leading services, with BlueVoyant’s advanced cybersecurity portfolio. Now, with the support of BlueVoyant we can continue to help both new and existing customers meet their cybersecurity requirements with an exciting UK service offering.”
James Tamblin, Senior Partner, Marclay Associates, concludes: “We are delighted to join BlueVoyant at this stage of its growth journey. We have been delivering cybersecurity professional services to our clients for over eight years, and the opportunity to combine our existing services with BlueVoyant’s pioneering cyber technology in its first and third-party cyber risk management solutions and managed security SOC services, gives us a powerful proposition to take to the UK market and beyond.”