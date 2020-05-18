With many employees continuing to work from home during the lockdown, a new service from bluedog Security Monitoring offers a fast and low-cost way for companies to monitor remote devices and manage their cyber security.
Enhanced cyber security
The Microsoft Office 365 monitoring service can detect risks ranging from suspicious account logins and data downloads to phishing emails arriving in an employee’s inbox. The service, which is the only one of its type that is overseen by a live cyber security team, costs from just £1 per user per month and can be switched on remotely.
The bluedog service integrates with the Azure Active Directory and matches the company’s internal network data with its Office 365 usage to identify abnormal behaviour. Any suspicious incidents will automatically alert the team at its security operations centre who can then investigate and act upon it.
Microsoft Office 365 monitoring service
Launched in 2019, bluedog aims to revolutionise the cyber security market by making monitoring services accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company Co-Founder, Paul Lomax said that the Office 365 monitoring service was developed before the lockdown but its launch has been timely.
“The sudden switch to homeworking has caused a headache for many companies as it is very difficult to monitor devices which are not on the company premises,” explains bluedog Security Monitoring Co-Founder, Paul Lomax, adding “Our Office 365 monitoring service offers a quick and easy way to effectively bring these into the network from a security perspective.”
Detecting breaches in cloud-based systems
Paul said, “It will also detect breaches of cloud-based systems which would not trigger conventional defences such as anti-virus solutions and firewalls. The service highlights unusual login locations or lateral movement so the team will be able to spot the attacker navigating across the network.”
Lomax adds, “Having a human on hand to check and interpret data can make all the difference in circumstances like this. Our Office 365 monitoring service is the only one of its type that is backed by an expert team who has full sight of all alerts and can make an informed decision.”
Restricted data access
The service also allows companies to see which files and emails have been accessed, downloaded, deleted and from which account and location so they can check if data has been stolen. To ensure companies’ privacy, bluedog is only able to see the filenames and locations, and not the contents of files.
According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2020, which was carried out before the global lockdown, corporate staffs in 53% of the businesses were regularly using their own laptops or devices.
Rethinking IT security
Paul Lomax further stated, “The use of employees’ own devices has long been a problem for businesses. However, with home working likely to become the norm in the foreseeable future, they now need to rethink their IT security. Microsoft Office 365 monitoring offers a low-cost and convenient solution for the post-Covid world.”