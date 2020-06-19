Bitglass, the Next-Gen Cloud Security Company, announced a deepened integration with Duo Security, now part of Cisco, a renowned multi-factor authentication (MFA) and Zero Trust solution provider. Together, Bitglass and Duo balance enterprise-grade access control and data protection with the flexibility and seamless user experience needed to support a global, remote, and multi-device workforce.
Telecommuting, accessing corporate data from personal devices, and cloud-first ecosystems have quickly become the norm during the global pandemic, and a recent study shows most businesses (84%) intend to continue supporting these work policies long after stay-at-home orders are lifted.
Cloud-based applications
Additionally, 54% of respondents from the study confirmed that the pandemic accelerated the migration of user workflows to cloud-based applications, while 65% claimed that it led to the enabling of bring your own device (BYOD). As such, it is crucial organisations adjust their security strategies as employees can download, upload, and share data from personal devices or public networks, meaning data is traveling beyond the corporate firewall.
Bitglass’ Next-Gen Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) provides end-to-end security and comprehensive visibility over corporate data, limits sharing, prevents data leakage across all apps, and ensures that data is always secure. The integration with Duo enables customers to implement a zero trust framework that provides access control and data protection while also providing a better, more secure user experience, no matter where employees are located or how they are accessing data.
User behaviour monitoring
“As organisations rapidly adopt cloud applications, there are numerous threat actors looking to take advantage of enterprises that are not properly securing their IT systems,” said Anurag Kahol, CTO and Co-founder of Bitglass. “Organisations must make certain that they are granting access to trustworthy users only. Bitglass and Duo Security are able to solve that challenge for the enterprise by leveraging the strengths of our real-time CASB solution and Duo’s Zero Trust solution.”
Bitglass’s integration with Duo Security guards company data through verification options such as single sign-on (SSO), which authenticates users across all of an enterprise’s cloud applications, and real-time user behaviour monitoring to validate that users are legitimate. If activity is suspicious, users must then enter credentials through MFA. As the Bitglass CASB is agentless and deployed in the cloud, it delivers a rapid deployment, scales easily as organisations grow, and secures any app, any device, anywhere.