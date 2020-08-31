Bitglass, the total cloud security company, has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 10,757,090 for its fundamental invention of the SAML relay, for transparent, real-time access control of cloud services. Since the time the patent was filed in 2015, the technology has become widely adopted by leading cloud security vendors. The SAML relay allows for a security broker or proxy (aka CASB) to be transparently inserted into the traffic flow between users and cloud services, during the login process.
Once the user logs in, the CASB considers the risk profile of the user, and determines the level of access to permit the user. The CASB may permit direct access to the application, proxied and controlled access to the application with data and threat protection enforced, or deny access altogether.
Transparent cloud security
Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass, said, “Since Bitglass’ founding, we’ve recognised that many organisations need a cloud-based solution that can secure application access from any device, whether a corporate device or a personal device. Our SAML relay technology has become the standard for enabling secure, ubiquitous access.”
“This patent is further recognition that Bitglass is the architect of SAML relay and reverse proxy technology that all CASB vendors have imitated,” said Nat Kausik, CEO of Bitglass. "For organisations that need transparent cloud security, the Bitglass CASB remains the solution of choice. Today, it is a core component of our SASE offering, along with our SmartEdge Secure Web Gateway and our zero trust network access.”