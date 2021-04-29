BIRD Aerosystems, the developer of Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and Airborne Surveillance, Information, and Observation (ASIO) solutions, announced the opening of an office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of the expansion of its activities in the Latin American market.
The company already has offices across the world, including Israel, the USA, Cyprus, and Switzerland, and is currently establishing another office in Singapore.
Attaining local presence
The new office in Argentina will be responsible for the marketing and business development activities in Central and South America and will provide maintenance and support services to the company's customers in the region.
Ronen Factor, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems, "The opening of BIRD's new office in Argentina underscores the company's business strategy of having a local presence in each region in order to better serve our customers in that region, and also be more effective and flexible in contacting potential customers – especially now, when the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, and traveling between different continents isn't always possible."
"We are currently establishing another office in Singapore, and I am confident that this expansion will allow us to keep providing excellent service to our customers around the world."