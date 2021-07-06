BIRD Aerosystems, a globally renowned provider of innovative defence technology and solutions, which protect the air, sea and land fleets of governments and related agencies, has delivered a complete ASIO Maritime Surveillance Task Force Solution to an undisclosed African government.
ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution
The ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution, provided to the undisclosed African nation, includes multiple Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft that the company converted into Maritime Patrol Aircraft, together with BIRD's advanced mission management system (MSIS), which was also installed on a number of vessels, as well as at the naval HQ command.
BIRD Aerosystems' ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution provides customers with an integrated Aerial-Naval-Land solution. It facilitates maritime and coastal surveillance, patrol and survey of borders and strategic assets, and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) monitoring capabilities.
Advanced mission management system
ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution delivers an extremely powerful and flexible maritime patrol solution
Leveraging BIRD's advanced mission management system (MSIS) for complete mission operational support, including planning, execution, debriefing, online mission updates, and complete situational awareness between all segments (airborne, naval and ground) within the task forces, the ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution delivers an extremely powerful, comprehensive and flexible maritime patrol solution, enabling efficient detection, tracking and interception of any suspicious activity at sea.
Ronen Factor, the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems, stated “BIRD's ASIO Maritime Task Force Solution, including the Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft, will be used to defend the customer's territorial waters, with an emphasis on detecting illegal fishing, oil theft, and smuggling.”
He adds, “Rapidly deployed in multiple configurations, ASIO enables even small crews to deliver detailed and comprehensive surveillance information, covering large geographic areas.”