BIRD Aerosystems, globally renowned developer of Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and Airborne Patrol Solutions (ASIO), will launch and present its new ASIO Protection of Critical National Infrastructure solution, which utilises state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies, and is uniquely designed for protection of critical infrastructures, such as oil, gas, electricity and utilities, at the IDEX (The International Defence Exhibition & Conference) event in Abu Dhabi.
ASIO Critical National Infrastructure solution
The ASIO Critical National Infrastructure solution, BIRD's newest and most advanced configuration of the ASIO solution, enables customers to patrol and survey their strategic assets and Critical Infrastructure in any weather or lighting condition.
When a threat is detected by the ASIO Special Mission Aircraft mission operator, the detection location, live video, and operational data are immediately relayed to other ASIO fixed-wing aircraft and ASIO Special Mission Helicopters for further tracking. In parallel, target data and live airborne video is sent to headquarters and ASIO ground vehicles for effective event management and interception of the suspected targets on the ground.
Protecting strategic assets and sensitive infrastructure
Operationally deployed by several customers worldwide, the ASIO Critical National Infrastructure solution provides a multi-layered approach, effectively preventing persons or items from illegally accessing ground assets and sensitive infrastructure and effecting the availability, integrity, or delivery of essential services in the country.
Ronen Factor, Co-CEO (Co-Chief Executive Officer) and Founder at BIRD Aerosystems, said “The need to effectively protect strategic assets such as oil and gas fields is significant in almost every country and area, certainly in UAE and the region. We have tailored BIRD's renowned ASIO Mission Task Force to fit specifically for Protection of Critical Infrastructure in light of this need.”
Ronen adds, “Our ASIO Solution for Protection of Critical National Infrastructure is handling the protection and security of vital assets and infrastructure and ensures that critical facilities are secure from potential threats, possible disruption and imminent destruction. I invite all to meet us during the IDEX exhibition and learn more about our unique solutions.”
IDEX 2021 exhibition
At the IDEX 2021 exhibition, BIRD Aerosystems will also present its Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) range of solutions, including the patented MACS sensor and SPREOS DIRCM:
- MACS (Missile Approach Confirmation Sensor) performs unique confirmation of suspected incoming missile threats detected by the main electro-optical passive sensors and ensures zero false alarms, thereby ensuring that only real missiles will be declared by the system and reacted upon.
- SPREOS (Self Protection Radar Electro-Optic System) DIRCM combines a Semi-Active Dual Band Radar and Directional IR Countermeasure. Queued by the Missile Warning Sensors, SPREOS points towards the suspected threat, performs a Doppler based interrogation to confirm the existence of a valid threat, and extract its key parameters.
- In addition, SPREOS precisely tracks and points an advanced 5th generation solid-state Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) towards the threat for the most effective jamming of the missile while continually assessing the jamming effectiveness.
AeroShield POD on display
BIRD Aerosystems is also slated to display its AeroShield POD, an all-in-one Pod solution that supports the installation of BIRD’s Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) on narrow and wide-body aircraft. Easily installed, the AeroShield POD can simply be transferred between different platforms.