Boon Edam Inc., a front-runner in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, announced that the Arta’a Arts Centre in Aalter, Belgium has installed a Crystal TQ revolving door, bringing the Arts Centre into full compliance with European safety requirements. The all-glass door also enhances the environment by creating a comfortable entryway full of natural light.
Constructed in 2020, the Arta’a Arts Centre houses numerous facilities, including the Academy for Music, Literature and Dance; the Academy for Visual Arts; the municipal library; a documentation centre; and the culture and tourism unit. In addition to these public areas, there are residential apartments above the Centre that are also accessed by the building’s main entry.
In coordination with Basil Architecture, Boon Edam took on the challenge of designing an entrance solution that would be safe and secure while also complimenting the building’s beautiful architecture.
Designing a multi-use building
The Arts Centre building is six stories tall, with two of the stories located underground level. The residential apartments are located on stories 2-4, and the facilities that comprise the Arts Centre are located on the first floor, and the two underground floors. The Basil Architecture team was challenged to incorporate natural light into the two underground floors while also buffering the sound of a full rehearsing orchestra in the evening for those living in the upstairs apartments. The addition of the Crystal TQ door at the entrance also lent a hand in flooding the building with natural light
To address the lighting issue, the architects strategically placed large glass areas, or “light wells” in areas that would shine down onto the underground floors. They also incorporated a bright and unique yellow colour into the Centre to give the impression of more light in the building. The addition of the Crystal TQ all-glass revolving door at the entrance also lent a hand in flooding the building with natural light.
The Crystal TQ revolving door is constructed from glass with only the most minimal stainless-steel frame and capping. Because the Crystal TQ is the most transparent revolving door available, it makes an excellent addition to any building facade. The door is available in 3- or 4-wing configurations and is easy for the general public to push through.
Requirements for the building’s main entrance
When considering the type of door to incorporate into the Arts Centre entrance, architects had several requirements:
- The capability of handling the large flow of residents and visitors, especially during peak times
- Easy to use for young and old
- The ability to lock the door down after-hours, while still allowing entry to apartment residents
- An open, bright, and elegant design to match the building interior
The Crystal TQ revolving door checked all these boxes and more.