Three more UK police forces have jointly upgraded to Sepura SC20 TETRA radios, significantly improving their front line officers’ ability to communicate with colleagues.
Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary made use of their joint purchasing power to equip officers from across all three forces with the new SC20 TETRA radios. In all over 1,900 radios were purchased across the three forces, to work alongside their existing fleet of Sepura radios.
SC20 TETRA radios
By using the SC20 TETRA radios, officers will benefit from powerful, robust radios with loud, clear audio, ensuring that critical voice communications can be clearly heard and understood, even in noisy environments.
In addition the radios are applications ready, meaning that each force can in time develop bespoke applications to enable quick, secure access to critical data. A key advantage of the Sepura solution is that their radio programming solution Radio Manager can work across different Sepura products, meaning that the transition to new devices is as smooth as possible.
Intuitive user interface
Andy Gregory, Business Development Director at Sepura said, “After conducting trials, the response from the forces was that the SC20 benefitted from robust design, an intuitive user interface and loud audio, making it ideally suited to the users’ operational needs. The sale is significant to Sepura of course, as Cambridgeshire are Sepura’s ‘home’ force, and many of our staff live in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire where the new radios are now being deployed.”
Gary Maughan, Regional Sales Director for the UK and Ireland at Sepura added, “Sepura radios continue to be chosen by police organisations in the UK and across Europe as the leading TETRA device available on the market today. We are proud to work with our local forces as we do with all UK police forces, ensuring that they are equipped with the best communication solution possible.”