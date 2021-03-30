Global video data infrastructure pioneer, BCDVideo debuted their new A&E security specifiers program, which is open for online registration through the BCDVideo website. This tailored program will allow specifiers to leverage BCD’s two decades of experience and partnerships through an easy-to-use online portal, offering plentiful technical resources, ongoing education, and expert support.
With the help of the skilful A&E taskforce that BCD has assembled for this program, consultants will have direct access to BCD technology specialists that can provide the most up-to-date product specifications and extended guidance. The program is available to security specifiers internationally.
Video storage trends
Through BCDVideo’s A&E program, consultants can access an abundance of tools for designing custom engineered solutions, leveraging BCD’s trusted video surveillance solutions to create an optimal security system and client satisfaction. The online portal gives 24/7 access to technical documentation and resources, including, CSI MasterFormat 2020 specifications, system designs, product images, and data sheets, calculators, and MSRP pricing, ensuring that consultants can find answers to many product specifications without waiting for a response.
Program registration kicks off with a one-hour, virtual Lunch & Learn
Additionally, ongoing education in virtualisation, accelerated computing for AI, network infrastructure, and current video storage trends will become available to keep specifiers on the cutting edge of how emerging technologies impact growth and convergence. Program registration kicks off with a one-hour, virtual Lunch & Learn to introduce BCD’s products, technologies, and professional services and how the A&E program resources will support system design and provide guaranteed, custom engineered project solutions.
Resilient security systems
BCD’s renowned support services are extended through the A&E program as well, with designated task force experts ready to offer project consulting, design assistance, and verification that remove risk and liability from specifiers and help position integrators to win the bid. A major differentiator from other A&E programs is that BCDVideo guarantees that the proposed design will fit and perform as intended, or they will fix the shortfall at their own cost, giving partners the ultimate project assurance.
“We are excited and proud to launch the BCDVideo A&E program,” said Maureen Carlo, Director of Strategic Alliances in North America. “Consultants need resources they can trust so they can accurately design reliable and resilient security systems and recommend solutions that meet their clients’ needs and budget. BCD has the resources to provide that guidance – and if we don’t have a specific answer, we are partners with some of the largest tech and software manufacturers in the world – an alliance that is supportive of our program.”
Creating useful resource
Positive feedback is already being generated from initial members of BCDVideo’s A&E Program. “I am very pleased to see BCD taking these next steps with their A&E program to build stronger individual relationships and to provide important tools and information for the consulting community,” said Ray Coulombe, Managing Director at SecuritySpecifiers. “These actions should provide great value to security system specifiers.”
“BCD has done an excellent job creating a useful resource for the A&E community,” said Frank Pisciotta, CSC, President, and CEO of Business Protection Specialists, Inc. “Even in its infancy, I have found the BCDVideo A&E Program to be an excellent resource. You have set the bar high for interfacing with the security specifying consultant community.”
Video data infrastructure
As video data infrastructure continues to change rapidly, it’s crucial that consultants have evolving resources and knowledgeable support available that will enable them to provide clients with top-quality, pinpointed solutions.
BCDVideo’s new A&E program presents a dynamic and value-laden platform, especially in combination with their long-standing expertise, strategic partnerships, and unparalleled video data infrastructure offerings. Security consultants around the globe will be able to bring together powerful industry knowledge, support, and products through the BCDVideo A&E program to design winning solutions for diverse clients.