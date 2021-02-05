BCD International, the global video data infrastructure manufacturer composed of the BCDVideo, Video Storage Solutions, and BCDOEM brands, announced the grand opening of the BCD International Inc. India Build Centre. This engineering and manufacturing facility reinforces its partnership with Dell EMC and strategically positions BCD in the market to expand its OEM and security customer base.
As Dell’s number one OEM partner for surveillance and Internet of Things (IoT), BCD is expanding its product availability, operations, service and support in two key regions for their customers: Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The India Build Centre empowers BCD to be an extension of the regional Dell sales teams and enables the in-region build, certification, delivery and deployment of purpose-built solutions for video surveillance, analytics, computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI).
Inter-company logistics
Brings the power of Dell and the expertise of BCD together to jointly address the mutual customer’s needs “The expansion of BCD into India is another step toward our joint partnership of addressing customers’ needs globally. BCD not only has the ability to ship orders in a matter of days, but we have also worked out the inter-company logistics between Dell and BCD to ensure the direct Dell sales teams within the META and APAC regions get compensated directly from their company and are engaged in critical deals,” said Kelly Carlberg, Global Alliance Manager for Dell Technologies at BCD.
“This helps both companies maintain a singular view to the customer. It brings the power of Dell and the expertise of BCD together to jointly address our mutual customer’s needs.”
Video surveillance consultation
“The opening of BCD International’s India Build Centre is a game-changer for the Safety/Security and Computer Vision market in APAC. We are the first company focused entirely in this fast-growth industry, offering value-added video surveillance infrastructure consultation, OEM, design, sales, implementation and support,” said Andrew Hubble, Managing Director for APAC at BCD.
“I’m really looking forward to replicating the success that BCD has enjoyed in the Americas and Europe with our global partners, the dynamic APAC partners, and channel that I’ve worked with over the last 25 years.”
Customer feedback
“I am overjoyed to see BCDVideo extend their unparalleled customer service and industry proven solutions to India,” said Kaivalyamurti “KV” Swami, who serves as a Technology Overseer for BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha®. BAPS temples have deployed BCD solutions for over a decade, with their international headquarters also located in Ahmedabad.
“I have been privileged to experience first-hand the highest level of customer support one could expect. It brings extra comfort to know that the same service and solutions will now be available to our organization locally in India.”
BCD infrastructure
The facility is federated with the BCD USA Innovation and OEM Build Centres Located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the India Build Centre spans 1,524 metres (5,000 square feet) and features meeting rooms and a technology lab capable of building 75 systems simultaneously. The facility is federated with the BCD USA Innovation and OEM Build Centres, enabling the BCD technology team to do Quality Assurance (QA) checks to ensure the highest level of product integrity.
Monitoring the India Build Centre are high-definition cameras and video management software, provided by key BCD vendor partners. The core IT technology within the centre is built on Intel-infused newest-generation BCD server equipment, an Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise video network infrastructure, and Seagate Technology enterprise and surveillance AI hard drives. All 75 station monitors are Dell-branded, along with administrative equipment using OptiPlex workstations and Latitude notebooks.
Additional build centres
The India Build Centre is the first of multiple BCD will launch in 2021. Later this month, BCD will open centres in Mexico City and the Netherlands, servicing the Latin America and Europe regions, respectively. In quarter two, BCD anticipates opening additional build centres within the APAC region, as well as business sales offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.