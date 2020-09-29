Download PDF version
BCD International released its Harmonize Conductor iDRAC plugin, which integrates with the core Genetec Security Center platform. Built on the Genetec SDK platform, the BCD Conductor leverages many advantages that are found within Security Center such as the creation of entities, event-to-actions, and role fail-over. BCD Conductor enhances the user experience by introducing virtual machine management while staying true to the Genetec platform.

BCD’s Harmonize Conductor iDRAC allows all organisations easier visibility to monitor, maintain, and react to their critical server infrastructure. As server uptime is vital to success in all vertical markets, the Harmonize iDRAC plug-in provides operators the agility to make rapid response decisions with real-time notifications and data.

Integration into Genetec Security Center

Among the features and benefits unique to this integration are real-time server telemetry, remote server management, server analytics, seamless integration into the Genetec Security Center platform, and a reduction in the number of systems users need to manage.

The Harmonize Conductor iDRAC plug-in comes standard on all BCD-manufactured Streamvault appliances that support Dell Technologies’ iDRAC health monitoring package, which is designed to secure local and remote server management. The installer is launched via the desktop with two licences, part number GSC-1SDK-BCD-Harmonize, and can be purchased directly through Genetec.

