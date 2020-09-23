IP audio innovator Barix has unveiled Annuncicom PS Touch, the company’s newest universal desktop master station for IP intercom, paging, and VoIP applications. The successor to the venerable Annuncicom PS16, the Annuncicom PS Touch is ideal for use in new IP-based communications systems or as a drop-in replacement for the PS16 in existing installations of Barix’s popular Simple Paging and IC Paging solutions.
The Annuncicom PS Touch builds on the proven functionality of the PS16 with new enhancements including a 10.1” touchscreen interface for zone selection; an interchangeable, professional, XLR-connected gooseneck microphone; and powering via PoE (Power over Ethernet) for cabling simplicity.
Optional flash memory
The touchscreen controls are complemented by a dedicated “talk” button, as many customers continue to prefer the tactile feel of a physical button to trigger that functionality. Key features carried over from the PS16 include a built-in five-watt output speaker; flexible codec support including AACplus, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, G.711, G.722 and PCM decoding; and optional flash memory for stored messages and announcements when used with IC Paging.
“We’re thrilled about the release of the Annuncicom PS Touch,” said Reto Brader, CEO of Barix.
Intuitive paging solutions
We are further developing the platorm to address new challenges in the intercom, paging, and control market"
“The earlier PS16 was wildly popular in environments ranging from schools to public attractions, and the Annuncicom PS Touch delivers the same benefits in a modernised form. Beyond this first release, we are further developing the platform to address new challenges in the intercom, paging, and control market, so I encourage integrators and OEM partners with custom requirements to contact us to discuss their needs.”
Two versions of the Annuncicom PS Touch are now available - one tailored for Barix’s intuitive Simple Paging solution for straightforward paging installations, and another pre-configured for use with Barix’s IC Paging platform for advanced paging and intercom applications. Simple Paging lets users distribute live Public Address announcements from desktop paging stations, tablets, or smartphones with automatic self-configuration of endpoints for unparalleled installation ease.
IP network infrastructure
For more sophisticated requirements, IC Paging offers a complete paging and two-way intercom solution with full-featured master-slave functionality. Both solutions run on standard IP network infrastructure and do not require a centralised server, making them cost-effective and reliable while delivering Barix’s signature audio quality. The Annuncicom PS Touch is available immediately from Barix and its extensive network of authorised channel partners.