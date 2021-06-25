Barco, a globally renowned company in professional visualisation and collaboration solutions, introduces the next generation of its successful high brightness Barco UniSee LCD video wall. This is the last step in the full LCD video wall portfolio renewal, after the introduction of the new Barco UniSee 500, OverView KVD-5521C and OverView LVD-5521C.
This new generation builds on the unique strengths of Barco UniSee and further optimises the state-of-the-art image quality for use in a broader range of applications.
Barco UniSee LCD video wall
Barco UniSee LCD video wall was first launched in 2017 and was met with great market enthusiasm, and a number of important awards, including the renowned ‘Best of the Best’ Red Dot Design award. Improvements in terms of image quality, installation precision, ease-of-servicing and reliability in critical environments, further boosted the success of the Barco UniSee platform.
Currently, more than 2,500 Barco UniSee video walls have been deployed for a wide variety of applications, in all regions in the world and from small size 2x2 installations to 40 metres/131 feet wide video walls.
Enhanced image quality
Updating the high brightness Barco UniSee video wall to the next generation means another step-up in image quality.
With an improved colour performance under wide viewing angles and proprietary local dimming technology enhancing local contrast (improving contrast with dark backgrounds and reducing power consumption), Barco UniSee is suited for use in even more applications (including control rooms, corporate lobbies, television studios, boardrooms and experience centres).
Sense X automatic calibration technology
Barco’s Sense X automatic calibration technology is further enhanced, perfecting the intra tile and full wall uniformity. The patented UniSee Mount solution keeps ensuring precise and uniform seams, whatever the size and the age of the wall.
Barco also further evolved the deployment and serviceability of the platform, making it easier for partners to get the wall up and running, and keeping it operational with minimum interrupts.
Video Wall Management Suite
Introducing the Video Wall Management Suite allows resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) to monitor and manage the complete installed base from a central location.
This solution comes free of charge during the warranty period and can be extended with a service contract or subscription offer. Also Barco’s service portfolio has been renewed, offering comprehensive packages for the complete product lifecycle. This allows customers and resellers alike to experience the best possible protection and optimal uptime.
Driving for sustainability
Eco design has grown into an important strategic focus point for Barco striving towards more sustainable solutions. The next generation of the Barco UniSee series, succeeded in obtaining the Barco Eco Product label, following their stringent ISO14021 compliant eco-scoring methodology.
“The introduction of the high brightness Barco UniSee concludes our LCD portfolio update and prepares us for the years to come with the latest LCD technology. It also shows our full commitment to customer outcomes by continuing to offer the full range of visualisation solutions being LCD, LED or rear-projection cube (RPC),” said Gerrit Vermeire, Director of Product Management at Barco.
Pioneer in innovation
Gerrit Vermeire adds, “This demonstrates our pioneering role and innovation in our key markets. The new high brightness Barco UniSee platform continues the path that our customers value so much, adding several additional benefits to the package, while sustaining our established eco-system.”
The next generation, high brightness Barco UniSee LCD video wall will start shipping from July 21, 2021 onwards.