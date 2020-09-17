Barco, a globally renowned professional visualisation solutions firm, has announced the release of WallConnect Cloud, a new cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform for its video walls portfolio.
WallConnect Cloud
WallConnect Cloud allows system integrators to monitor and diagnose their installed base of video walls, enabling them to remotely check the status, diagnose and control a number of critical parameters. This results in higher operational efficiency, faster problem-solving, optimal wall uptime and overall improved experience for both system integrators and end-users.
Barco WallConnect, released in 2019, is the software platform that not only helps users to intuitively set up and configure a large video wall, but also makes sure that all panels display a perfect image over time (including Barco’s renowned Sense X automatic brightness and colour calibration system) and allows adjusting and scheduling the settings when needed.
Integration with WallConnect Edge
The newly introduced WallConnect Edge hardware appliance with its IoT capabilities now securely connects to the WallConnect Cloud platform enabling remote monitoring, diagnostics and control of the video wall. The WallConnect Cloud platform is easy to use with its intuitive UI, reliable, scalable and fully secure.
Remote diagnostics and management
Being able to remotely check the status of the wall and its critical parameters, system integrators can easily evaluate an issue without the need to travel onsite. This not only allows them to directly send the needed spare parts onsite, but sometimes enables to fix the problem remotely.
Remote diagnostics results in lower costs and a faster fix of the issue. Furthermore, the reduced travel needs also contribute to a more sustainable business.
Live dashboards
The live dashboards also give real-time information on the operating conditions of the video wall displays for more effective device analysis and proactive troubleshooting. Users can securely access the IoT platform on any device with an internet connection.
WallConnect Cloud is offered per video wall as a yearly subscription or as part of Barco service packages. The first version of WallConnect Cloud platform is available for the Barco UniSee series and the RGB Laser ODL-721 and ODL-821. The platform will be gradually extended to other products.
Secure monitoring and diagnostics of video wall
“With WallConnect Cloud, Barco takes another step to enable bright outcomes for its customers”, said Jay Badvel, Product Manager at Barco, adding “The solution allows system integrators to improve their customers’ experience by securely monitoring and diagnosing their video walls from the cloud, generate recurring revenues and develop additional business based on relevant insights. In this way, stringent SLAs can be met with reduced risk, overhead and cost.”
Jay adds, “Customers will be more satisfied, which adds to customer loyalty. Furthermore, in times when physical access is limited, some basic servicing is still possible. WallConnect Cloud helps building the future of service and we are very pleased to be a part of this.”