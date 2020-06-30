Badger Technologies®, a product division of Jabil, introduces the Badger PatrolBot™ autonomous robot tailored for the security guard industry. The PatrolBot autonomous robot extends security workforce operations by automatically verifying that windows and doors are secured, fire extinguishers and defibrillators are properly stored, and floors are free of debris and potential hazards.
The robot also can investigate alarms and areas not supported by surveillance cameras. The Badger PatrolBot autonomous robot empowers security guard management companies and their customers to prioritise personnel deployment while automating manual security checks.
Reducing operational costs
This is especially relevant now that security guard companies are being called upon to support COVID-19 security requirements, including enforcing social distancing, taking temperatures and performing worker welfare checks.
“The PatrolBot autonomous robot is a workforce multiplier, continuously patrolling stores, warehouses and office buildings for 12 hours on a single charge,” said Tim Rowland, CEO of Badger Technologies. “Our robots automate the most mundane inspections and share real-time data, enabling guard services companies to expand their service offerings, extend shift coverage and reduce operational costs.”
Workforce management platforms
As part of a total security solution, Badger Technologies is working with established providers of workforce management platforms to ensure seamless integration with security operations. The first partner in this growing ecosystem is Montreal-based TrackTik Software Inc., an innovator in cloud-based security workforce management focused on maximising operational efficiencies.
The companies are developing Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling the PatrolBot autonomous robot to use TrackTik’s cloud-based software to streamline security guard tour scheduling, real-time checkpoint logging, incident reporting, GPS tracking, messaging and alerts. “TrackTik Software is thrilled to partner with Badger Technologies in using robotics to transform security guard operations,” said Simon Ferragne, CEO of TrackTik Software. “Our strategic partnership will help customers’ realise greater business value from their security investments and allow them to take on more non-traditional security roles in a post-pandemic world.”
Streaming video cameras
Equipped with streaming video cameras, the PatrolBot autonomous robot lets command-centre staff view the robot’s exact location as well as access a live video feed. In addition, fixed-position cameras are programmed to take pictures of doors, windows, fire extinguishers and any blockages during the robot’s patrol tour. If needed, a robot can automatically modify its routes to avoid obstacles while performing inspection duties safely around people.
Actionable data and analytics offer vital insights for improving service delivery while lowering costs
Actionable data and analytics offer vital insights for improving service delivery while lowering costs. Badger Technologies also is working to accelerate integration of its Software Development Kit (SDK) with other security workforce management software as well as customer-specific security solutions.
Floor-scanning robot
As the latest Badger Technologies’ offering, the PatrolBot autonomous robot leverages AI and Machine Learning to produce actionable business insights to elevate security guard Service Level Agreements (SLAs) while meeting growing compliance demands. This newest robot joins Badger Technologies’ retail robots, which have travelled more than 500,000 miles safely alongside employees and shoppers at more than 500 grocery stores throughout the U.S. and Australia.
The PatrolBot autonomous robot extends the capabilities of this existing line-up, which includes Badger® Retail inSight, a shelf-scanning robot that addresses out-of-stock, planogram compliance and price integrity issues; and Badger® Retail inSpect, a floor-scanning robot that automates hazard detections, such as spilled liquids and other debris.