Backstreet-Surveillance, a national on-line DIY CCTV surveillance system provider launches a nationwide program to provide local high quality installation services for security and surveillance camera systems.
Scott McQuarrie CEO of the company and a 28 year veteran of the professional security industry leads the effort. The program is the brain child of Mr. McQuarrie and based on his decades of experience designing, managing and installing thousands of large commercial, retail and residential video security systems.
Earn $45-60 hour, protected territories, ready to go installations, weekly pay, factory support, training, marketing, dealer discounts and expert project management support. While other companies are shedding employees weekly. Backstreet Surveillance is hiring qualified installers nationwide.
There are tens of thousands of skilled IT techs, electricians, sub-contractors and AV pros that possess the skills required to install CCTV systems, but lack the know-how to develop a local presence in the market. The program provides a fast track path to be successful in the industry. The program provides an onramp into the CCTV installation industry for similarly skilled professionals who otherwise would not have the knowledge and support to enter and compete in the industry.
“In this day and age of viruses and uncertainty, our program can be critically important for industry similar contractors to stabilise and add to their income by providing installation services in our very lucrative industry." Mr. McQuarrie continues, "The average technician enrolled in our program can expect to earn $45-60 per hour."
For the installer, the program offers protected territories, ready to go installations, weekly pay, factory support, training, marketing, dealer discounts and expert project management support. For the consumer, the program breaks the old school pricing rules and provides unheard of savings. Backstreet Surveillance quotes a fixed installation price nationwide.
Any home or business in any state pays the same price for a turnkey installation. For example, a 4 camera system installation price is quoted nationwide for homes and businesses. No matter the building type, structure, or the camera locations, the company offers one fixed low price
Mr. McQuarrie states "We are not aware of any other national company with the ability to provide a fixed installed price nationwide. We offer the same installation price in LA and New York that we offer in Idaho and Wyoming. The savings and simplicity of the purchase has been very popular. So popular that we are expanding our installer support base at an unprecedented rate. Installation purchases continue to flow in making this program a natural extension of our DIY products and services."
This new program has been in development since November 2019, and the company has successfully completed hundreds of installations nationwide since its inception. The company is rare in this moment in time. They are hiring support people at an accelerated rate, while other companies are shedding employees weekly.