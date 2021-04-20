Download PDF version Contact company
Installing effective security infrastructure on a property involves a thorough risk assessment and deploying a comprehensive solution that takes all possible threats into consideration.

For example, if the security solution only addresses the threat of vehicular attack and disregards the risk associated with pedestrian trespassers, one may be leaving themselves unnecessarily vulnerable to breaches by unauthorised personnel on foot. 

Delta Scientific understands the risks that trespasses by pedestrians can pose to a facility, especially one where sensitive operations take place. That’s why; the company is pleased to introduce a new product, the anti-climb pedestrian door. 

Standard security features

The anti-climb door comes equipped with an electronic keypad door handle, as well as a manual to guide through the programming process. One can specify whether they want a weather-proof keypad for an outdoor installation or a standard one for indoors.

In addition to the electronic keypad, there is also a latch to secure the door further with a padlock if desired. The latch is standard, but a padlock is not included. 

No matter the weight of the door, the standard heavy-duty hinges allow for ease of opening and closing. The door can easily be installed by drilling into an existing fence post and using the tamper-resistant lock nuts and carriage bolts to connect it to the frame. These connections are on the secure side of the fence, making them even more difficult to compromise. A standard anti-climb screen fence consists of 14-gauge wire in a 5/8 mini-mesh. 

Customisation options

Regardless of the size of the opening one needs to protect, the door will be built to fit it. While fence meshing is standard, one may choose from several other materials for the door:

  • Glass (tinted or non-tinted
  • Pickets
  • Solid panels
  • Expanded metal

All of these options are designed to prevent climbing by pedestrians, just as the standard fence meshing is. 

Additionally, one may choose from either the standard door closers or automatic door closers. If one wishes to improve ease of egress, they may have a push bar installed for exiting quickly through the door from the secure side. This will not affect the functioning of the features on the outside. If one requires a gun port for the door, this is an option as well. Electric door latches are also available, and one may choose from hard-wired or battery-powered options. 

Some applications

The anti-climb pedestrian door would be suitable for a facility with restricted access due to sensitive operations, such as a military installation or research facility. Not only would it deter bad actors trying to breach the property with malicious intent, but it would also discourage casual trespassers with no specific objective other than to go where they are not supposed to.

A breach by any unauthorised personnel represents a security risk, even if it was carried out with no specific criminal intent. A hardened anti-climb pedestrian door is a component of a comprehensive security solution for the property.

