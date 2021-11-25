Related Links

Azena is announcing that it will host ESCON 2021, a free to all ecosystem conference for smart security stakeholders, on 2 December from 3-6 pm CET. Broadcast live from the BMW Welt, Munich’s iconic landmark, ESCON will bring together leaders in the AI video analytics space to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence and IoT technologies in the security and safety industry.

Actionable operational intelligence

The potential of AI, IoT and video analytics and the influence on the security and safety industries has never been higher and will continue to shape how end users can leverage the data, generated by these technologies, to improve their business,” said Hartmut Schaper, chief executive officer of Azena.

We are most excited to hear from the participating industry visionaries and experts, as we explore the future ways of our open platform to deliver actionable operational intelligence.”

About ESCON 2021

Key members of Azena's teams will provide updates on upcoming ecosystem and platform developments

Two breakout sessions will provide discussions geared toward project planning and implementation for end-users and integrators as well as for app developers looking for insights into creative methods for application development and sales.

The winners of the 2021 App Challenge, which resulted in new solutions for transportation, stadiums, and infrastructure, will be recognised and key members of the Azena product and business development teams will provide updates on upcoming ecosystem and platform developments.

Guest speaker highlights include:

  • Oliver Philippou, Research Manager - Physical Security, OMDIA, on the current state and future of video surveillance analytics, with insights into a shifting market and the trends shaping it for customers and suppliers.
  • Josh Woodhouse, Lead Analyst, and Founder, Novaira, on what role software-defined video surveillance will play in the evolution of the video surveillance market and the associated systems integration business.
  • José Daniel Garcia Espinel, Global Innovation Director, Prosegur, on how to build a world-class security offering by using AI and IoT solutions to increase security operators’ efficiency and provide best in class security.
  • Steve Ma, VP, Open Platform Business Division, VIVOTEK, and VP and Chairman of Strategy Committee, OSSA, on capitalising on the video revolution and combining best of breed hardware with an open platform approach to maximise value for customers.
  • Lucas Adt, Business Development Manager, Sensormatic, on how AI video analytics supports retailers in improving both store performance and shopper experience.
  • Werner Braun, Head of Portfolio Management, Siemens
  • Keven Marier, Vice President Technology Partners, Milestone
