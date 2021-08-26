With innovation in its DNA, Axis Communications has been at the forefront of breakthroughs in video surveillance since developing the first network video camera in 1996. Also responsible for introducing the world’s first HDTV-compliant cameras and video encoders, Axis delivers hundreds of leading-edge products for security, safety, and operational efficiency.
As part of the company’s pioneering approach, Axis often teams with manufacturing solution providers to keep pace with aggressive growth worldwide.
Challenges of meeting dynamic market demand
The demand to ramp high-volume manufacturing in the European Union led Axis to Jabil, a manufacturing solutions provider with more than 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries.
Axis also needed help navigating market volatility through greater supply chain intelligence and real-time procurement insights. Moreover, Axis was keen to advance its path to a circular economy.
Solutions for ramping high-volume
Entire product lifecycle needs are met at highly automated manufacturing, assembly, and logistical facilities
Jabil offered Axis an ideal EU manufacturing location at its 70,000 square-foot facilities in Kwidzyn, Poland near Axis’ headquarters in Sweden. Entire product lifecycle needs are met at highly automated manufacturing, assembly, and logistical facilities in Poland, Russia, and the U.S.
A cross-functional team with deep knowledge of optics, electronics, and manufacturing support accelerated prototyping, new product introductions, and escalating manufacturing demands. Jabil applies in-line robotics, a novel Cleanroom approach, and industrial automation to drive high-volume precision manufacturing while reducing costs. Jabil’s dedicated WorkCell model offers expert support across the entire product lifecycle.
Jabil builds optical modules that meet stringent specifications and performance requirements. Supply chain and procurement experts alleviate market constraints during times of extreme market volatility by offering new sourcing and component redesign recommendations.
Benefits of trusted partnership
Axis and Jabil have redesigned carton packaging using sustainable materials that can be sourced locally Axis has confidence that Jabil can assure delivery of top-quality products anywhere in the world, even as production volumes continue to grow. When one of the company’s biggest customers tripled production volume within two months, Jabil increased technical and manufacturing capacity while its supply chain team secured the additional components needed to ensure success. This long-term partnership even includes logistical services from Jabil’s Memphis, Tenn. facility.
During COVID-19, the two partners turned to AR/VR to keep projects on track. This includes about 40 new product introductions each year while maintaining sufficient component supplies to grow the business by 15% year-over-year.
Moreover, the partners are working together to elevate sustainability efforts by minimising energy consumption, reducing landfill waste, and increasing recycling. To that end, Axis and Jabil have redesigned carton packaging using sustainable materials that can be sourced locally. Looking ahead, the partners are poised to drive Axis’ business growth in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.
“Axis a company is known for quality--we have a great quality reputation in the market,” says Per Ädelroth, VP of Operations, Axis Communications. “We depend on Jabil to actually sustain that and make it come true as we manufacture higher and higher volumes.”