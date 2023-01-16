Axis Communications is taking full advantage of the capabilities of Secure Logiq’s hardware and software to power various technologies on its booth at Intersec in Dubai.
Secure Logiq equipment will be in action on booth S1-G14 to help Axis highlight the variety of solutions that it and its Technology Integration Partners (TIP) offer to tackle real-world applications.
Servers and Logiqal CORE software
Secure Logiq’s powerful servers which are purpose-built for HD surveillance will be deployed to drive Axis Camera Station (ACS) and Axis Audio manager Pro on the booth.
This will be combined with Secure Logiq’s recently launched Logiqal CORE software which will allow unlimited ACS licences on a single server and give the option of failover previously unavailable on ACS.
Logiqal Healthcheck Pro
Visual confirmation with a simple-to-understand traffic light system confirms the operational status of every customer site
Another of the British manufacturer’s software tools in use on the stand will be Logiqal Healthcheck Pro. This brings to the professional security installer a complete suite of management tools to ensure, at a glance, their global customer CCTV estates are secure, optimised, and fully operational at all times.
Visual confirmation utilising a simple-to-understand traffic light system confirms the operational status of every customer site, either as icons or displayed live on a map, and allows the security network and server hardware to be monitored from a single screen.
TIP products
With Axis focused on highlighting its role throughout the whole security ecosystem, it is hosting a variety of TIPs on its booth.
As a TIP itself, Secure Logiq will be providing the backbone to drive a variety of TIP products. The manufacturer’s powerful analytics servers will showcase the capabilities of Briefcam.
BriefCam
BriefCam is a provider of video analytics software that enables people, companies, and communities to unlock the value of video surveillance content.
Delivering accurate, flexible, and comprehensive solutions, BriefCam’s video analytics platform provides valuable insights for accelerating investigations, increasing situational awareness, and enhancing operational intelligence.
Vaxtor Recognition Technologies
Vaxtor delivers advanced, accurate, flexible, and scalable video analytic software solutions
Another Axis TIP to benefit from Secure Logiq’s powerful server technology is specialists in License Plate Recognition and OCR Technology, Vaxtor Recognition Technologies.
No matter the application whether it’s on-camera, on-PC, or on-android, Vaxtor delivers advanced, accurate, flexible, and scalable video analytic software solutions across the globe.
Quanika
Completing the TIP list, Secure Logiq will also be powering Quanika. Quanika provides next-gen access control and visitor management software combined with world-leading network technology from Axis Communications and powerful servers and workstations from Secure Logiq.
Off-the-shelf integrations allow users to connect with third-party security, life safety, and building management systems quickly and cost-effectively.
Hardware and software
“The faith that Axis has put in our hardware and software for its booth at Intersec says a lot about the quality and power of our products,” says Secure Logiq’s Robin Hughes. “We have worked closely with the Axis team to ensure that all the TIPs on the booth will be able to show off the quality of their solutions."
"As a result, the Axis booth powered by Secure Logiq will be the best place to see how manufacturers can work together to create a powerful and comprehensive surveillance ecosystem.” See Secure Logiq equipment at the Axis Communications booth – S1-G14 at Intersec Dubai, on January 17-19.