High-performance equipment manufacturer, Avon Protection, announces Venari Group as its new distributor of thermal imaging cameras (TICs) for the UK fire market. The agreement will see Venari commence distributorship of Avon’s ‘argus’ range of TICs with immediate effect.
The British-manufactured argus technology has been a pioneer within the British fire and rescue industry for three decades, having continually invested in R&D and product innovation. Its evolved ‘Mi-TIC’ unit is the smallest NFPA 1801-certified thermal imager for firefighting applications.
After launching into the fire market in early 2020 by industry stalwart Oliver North, Venari has already made a name for itself, having acquired the most established ambulance manufacturer, O&H Vehicle Technology. It has also been announced as the UK manufacturer of Ziegler Group’s technologically advanced range of firefighting vehicles – providing fire truck technology whilst wholly manufactured in Britain.
Now, with the latest evolution in the Mi-TIC’s legacy, Venari will be tasked with spearheading customer care, sales and marketing for the UK fire and ambulance services, from its state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq. ft. emergency vehicle manufacturing facility.
Avon Protection European Sales Director, Mark Ridsdale commented: “I’ve worked with many of the team at Venari in the past and very much look forward to working with them again. Their passion for the Mi-TIC thermal imager completely mirrors that of our own which is an extremely exciting prospect for the UK fire and rescue services.”
“With our latest development of Mi-TIC, incorporating the IGNIS engine, it means our thermal imaging camera can provide absolute clarity to firefighters in the most demanding situations. For our TIC be supplied and backed up by Venari’s incredibly efficient team will provide an excellent platform for our market share to solidify its position as the UK market leader.”
Venari Group CEO, Oliver North, added: “Avon Protection’s world-class range of TICs has long been at the forefront of UK firefighting strategy. Alignment of Avon and Venari completely champions the importance and significance of strengthening UK manufactured products.”
“Avon Protection is genuinely one of the most exciting companies I’ve had the privilege of working with in my career to-date, and continuation of our previously very dynamic partnership is one which I’m excited to re-ignite.”
“I’ve previously had seven years of experience with the Mi-TIC, and I’m thrilled to represent it to its fullest potential in both the UK fire and rescue market as well as the ambulance market with hazardous area response teams (HART) teams. Many of the wider team at Venari are also experienced with the incredible Mi-TIC and wholeheartedly share my passion for the range.”