Desert Highlands, the acclaimed luxury golf club and community in the stunning Sonoran Desert of North Scottsdale, has updated the community’s security system, installing the state-of-the-art Avigilon Surveillance System. The upgraded security system at Desert Highlands includes 55 new IP cameras installed throughout the property.

Other features of the system include new technology that allows the Desert Highlands security team the ability to locate vehicles or people with specific description criteria, and an appearance search feature that can recognise individuals based on various descriptions.

High quality video surveillance footage

Avigilon Security Solutions are designed as easy-to-use software and hardware IP network products that include image capture, analysis, storage, transfer and playback of high quality video surveillance footage with visually lossless compression (no perceptible loss of visual detail), and electronic access control management. Typically, a luxury club and its community homeowners’ association’s security systems are not connected.

With the Avigilon Surveillance System at Desert Highlands, the two security components are completely integrated with one another, which provides additional security measures and more proficiency.

Safe and comforting

Desert Highlands’ energetic lifestyle consistently draws discerning families and active Boomers in equal measure

“We wanted to transform our surveillance system at Desert Highlands to something more sophisticated and efficient, and the highly touted Avigilon surveillance system matched our needs,” says General Manager Monty Becton. "Providing our residents and members peace of mind and ensuring the Desert Highlands experience remains safe and comforting are our ultimate priorities.”

Desert Highlands’ energetic lifestyle consistently draws discerning families and active Boomers in equal measure, golfers, tennis enthusiasts, pet lovers, and health and wellness enthusiasts. A full social calendar allows residents to also fully enjoy this peaceful community.

New irrigation system

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Desert Highlands offers a pantry for its members and residents, where they could buy essentials (paper items, disinfectant, bread, milk, cheese, deli, proteins, beverages, etc.) from the club without leaving the confines of the community. The club carefully packages the items and either has them delivered to their houses or places the groceries in front of the clubhouse for pick-up.

Stretching to over 7,100 yards, the Desert Highlands golf course recently underwent a $7 million renovation project that included refurbishing every bunker, restoring the 13th hole to its original design, installing a new irrigation system and updating cart paths.

Premier tennis tournaments

The splendid golf course offers a challenging, but fair test, and striking views of Pinnacle Peak and the lights of the Valley spread across the horizon in the distance below.

Noted ATP player Nick Kyrgios considers Desert Highlands’ grass courts “better than Wimby"

Desert Highlands was the first design in Arizona by Jack Nicklaus, and immediately set the bar for desert golf experiences, not only in Scottsdale but statewide and nationwide. Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson have walked these fairways, as Desert Highlands was host site of the first Skins Game in 1983.

Just as impressive is Desert Highlands’ Racquet Club, which sports 13 tennis courts featuring all three Grand Slam surfaces, grass, clay and hard. The Racquet Club annually hosts one of the premier tennis tournaments found anywhere, the USTA Southwest Grass Court Classic. Noted ATP player Nick Kyrgios considers Desert Highlands’ grass courts “better than Wimby [Wimbledon].”

State-of-the-art security system

Desert Highlands also boasts a 7,700-square-foot Wellness Centre, an 18-hole professionally designed putting course and a spacious dog park. Inside, the club provides residents peace of mind with a state-of-the-art security system, professionally trained security personnel, visitor control and access, and other protection amenities.

Among the acclaimed residential services that truly pamper residents and meet their specific needs, shipping and transportation assistance, pool and spa maintenance, auto detailing and other customised services.

