Ava, a unified security company, has announced the completion of the merger between Jazz Networks, renowned cyber security insider threat detection and response firm and Vaion, an end-to-end video security solutions provider. Ava is now uniquely positioned to deliver unified cyber and physical security solutions to organisations worldwide.

Tormod Ree, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ava Security, said “The only way to protect against hybrid cyber and physical security threats is to have a solution that can connect the dots across both domains. In April 2020, we announced the company’s vision and over the past five months, we have been connecting those dots, working with new partners and helping organisations across industries protect their most valued assets, both online and offline.”

Integrated cyber and video solution

Ava’s integrated cyber and video solution allows for separate analysis of data from all users, cameras, and servers. The human-centric cyber solution (formerly by Jazz Networks) employs a powerful combination of policy, education, and machine learning sensors to prevent IP theft and sabotage, improve cyber hygiene, and accelerate threat hunting.

The end-to-end video solution (formerly by Vaion) delivers proactive video security, and insight including integrated video and audio analytics uniquely powered by machine learning algorithms, intuitive installation processes, and a range of smart cameras. For maximum flexibility and agility, video can be viewed from anywhere with simple web and mobile interfaces.

Managing physical and information security

“By identifying both cyber and physical security threats before they become incidents, organisations can take a more proactive security posture,” stated Ree.

“Managing our physical and information security needs through a wider lens has become critical to protecting our entire operation,” said Bill Tom, Director of Information Technology and Cyber security of Grace Farms Foundation, whose part of its mandate is to combat modern slavery, gender-based violence, and environmental crimes.

Enhancing data security

Bill adds, “The Foundation carries out its work through the publicly available facilities and integrated programs of Grace Farms, an 80-acre property owned and operated by the Foundation with an even larger population accessing data. Ava allows us to leverage possible insider threat information into our overall physical security picture.”

The average total cost of a data breach in the U.S. has grown from US$ 3.54 million in 2006 to US$ 8.19 million in 2019, a 130% increase over 14 years. The pressure on chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams, in general, has increased incrementally. It is imperative that organisations have a flexible, secure solution to prevent incidents from occurring rather than just documenting the damage reactively.

Driving innovation in unified security market

"Ava is driving innovation in the unified security market. It is no longer enough to protect against either physical or cyber threats. Organisations must account for the full spectrum of risk," said Espen Riksa, Director and Partner Manager, Atea.

As companies move toward a hybrid workforce structure with employees splitting time between working in-office and remote, organisations must reassess processes to keep IT staff from burning out, while at the same time efficiently managing distributed systems and assets.

Unified security solution

“You can’t build firewalls around remote employees, businesses must empower and educate staff to make the right choices,” adds Tormod Ree, CEO, Ava Security.

“We are excited to partner with Ava to bring innovative unified security solutions to our mutual customers,” said Urban Jansson, Sales Manager, Cygate, adding “Ava brings a unique understanding of the market’s pain points. Beyond protecting against physical and cyber threats, Ava understands that businesses don’t always have the in-house resources to monitor operations 24/7. Ava’s cutting edge use of machine learning and the cloud eases the burden on internal resources while proactively mitigating the risk.”