Ava Security has announced the launch of Ava Bullet, a robust, cloud-connected security camera that uses AI, Machine Learning, and acoustic analytics, to help users detect anomalies in real-time and receive proactive incident notifications.
Ava Bullet security camera
Built with high-quality materials, to withstand vandalism and harsh weather conditions, this security camera is ideal for securing locations across long distances, such as airports, streets, car parks, public transport stations, schools, university campuses, and workplaces.
Sophisticated in function and designed for adverse conditions, the Ava Bullet is also dead simple to install"
Tormod Ree, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of Ava Security, commented “We are excited to introduce the Ava Bullet, which adds to our world-class portfolio of cloud-native cameras. Sophisticated in function and designed for adverse conditions, the Ava Bullet is also dead simple to install. A sliding body makes the physical installation easier than anything else on the market.”
Connects to Ava Aware Cloud
Tormod Ree adds, “Scanning a QR code connects the Bullet to the Ava Aware Cloud, delivering powerful cloud-native video management and up-to-date features. Our customers are going to love this camera, and we cannot wait to begin shipping it.”
Common challenges with traditional video solutions include difficult installation, storage constraints, expensive on-premise servers, and security vulnerabilities. Ava Bullet security camera overcomes these challenges through a simple, secure plug-and-play configuration, instant cloud connectivity, and on-board and cloud storage.
Equipped with Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
Ava Bullet’s software is always up-to-date and evolves over time, with software delivered from the Cloud. To withstand cyber security vulnerabilities, Ava Bullet is equipped with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM), to provide secure encryption key storage for each camera.
Ava Bullet will be available in wide or tele lens options, with up to 4K (8MP) image sensor, IR illumination, and optical zoom, which enables users to capture high-quality images, so they can identify events over long distances and in adverse conditions, such as low light conditions or complete darkness.
Built-in video and audio analytics
The built-in video and audio analytics in the Ava Bullet security camera can also detect and identify specific sound patterns
The built-in video and audio analytics in the Ava Bullet security camera can also detect and identify specific sound patterns, such as gunshots, breaking glass, or smoke alarms, and even determine their direction.
Sam Lancia, the Head of Video Engineering and Co-Founder of Ava Security, commented “Video is increasingly critical to the security and safety of airports, cities, and workplaces around the globe, which is why it's more important than ever to optimize these cameras. An overwhelming challenge is the amount of time and manpower that must be devoted to analysing video footage.”
Sam Lancia adds, “Which is why, through our cloud solution, we have preserved all the forensic details that customers might need to detect threats, without the additional burden of storing large volumes of footage. Instead, users have the relevant insights, where and when they need it, to execute appropriate action.”
Onboarding Ava Bullet to the Aware Cloud
By onboarding Bullet to the Aware Cloud, customers will have access to the most open data platform for building security, which includes connections to sensors, access control solutions, dashboards, and other systems that unlock advanced business intelligence and analytics, across the broader security ecosystem.
The Ava Bullet security camera will be available for pre-order in Dec 2021 and will start shipping in Q1 2022.