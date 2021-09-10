Ava Security partners with Nedap to integrate their best-in-class solutions for security professionals

Ava Security, the pioneer of unified video and cyber security, has teamed up with Nedap, the Dutch provider of powerful solutions in physical security, to integrate their best-in-class solutions for security professionals and integrators.
Together, the Ava Aware Cloud™ intelligent video management system (VMS) and the Nedap AEOS physical access control provide the simplicity, security, and power needed for proactive physical security.
Access control events
By enabling the 24/7 video monitoring of access control events as they happen, Ava Security’s powerful AI analytics gives security professionals what they need to act: usable, precise data, delivered instantly, whether from a video security stream or Nedap’s card readers, door controllers, or intrusion components.
The pop-up can be expanded to show more detail and allow further actions to be taken by the operators
In cases of forced entry, authorisation failure, revoked credentials, or doors propped open for a longer period, notifications pop up on the Aware Cloud user interface, including a thumbnail view from the camera that triggered the rule. The pop-up can be expanded to show more detail and allow further actions to be taken by the operators. For instance, additional details can include the name of the badge holder, the image on the credential, and the exact location, provided in real-time, leading to insights and options that are just not possible if access control remains separate from video security.
Gaining additional insights
After an incident, fast forensic searches allow video security teams to find things quickly and reduce the burden of manually reviewing massive amounts of footage. Sam Lancia, Head of Video Engineering & Co-Founder of Ava Security, comments: “We are delighted to announce a new partnership that will enable organisations to react to security events as they unfold, connect the dots between ‘who,’ ‘where,’ and ‘how,’ and gain additional insights to streamline and take full control of their operations.”
Integrations between security providers are crucial because of an increasing demand for real-time insights, cyber security protection, situational awareness, and the ability to perform accurate and fast investigations. Financial and commercial businesses, government, defence, healthcare organisations, schools and campuses, critical infrastructure facilities, and public venues can all benefit from the ability to monitor and detect access violations using the two seamlessly interconnected platforms.
Amazing user experience
Ava’s cloud video security solution is cyber-hardened with always-on end-to-end encryption
Wesley Keegstra, Integration Manager at Nedap Security Management, says: “I’m very proud of having Ava Security joining our Technology Partner Programme. They truly bring an amazing user experience and a rich set of powerful features. By combining Ava Aware Cloud with the AEOS access control, you get strong insights on events and alarms like who accessed, where and when including the recorded videos. Aware Cloud offers features like Smart Presence, so you can live monitor where your people are. Or view Heatmaps of certain floors, areas or doors. Features you should definitely check out!”
Both companies place the utmost priority on data security, given the risks of operating in a connected world. Protecting video and data both at rest and in transit, Ava’s cloud video security solution is cyber-hardened with always-on end-to-end encryption and factory-installed certificates.
Internal security processes
It also provides audit trails of operator and administrator action, automatically recorded to address the full spectrum of compliance requirements. Ava is ISO 27001 certified, demonstrating its commitment to protecting its internal security processes and customers’ data.
Nedap’s AEOS access control platform is designed to be secure and safe by default. Every installation is encrypted, so AEOS more than meets the access control requirements of many organisations. Nedap also supports several industry standards to ensure AEOS works with a wide range of third-party readers, including Wiegand, Nedap rs485, OSDP (secure), and transparent.