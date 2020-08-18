Ava, a unified security company, has announced that former Cisco sales executive, Rick Hill, has joined the company as Vice President/General Manager of U.S. Enterprise Sales.

Global Sales expert

Over the last 15 years, Rick has built and led global sales teams and channel development. He will play a strategic role in building a world-class sales team and the rollout of Ava’s unified security solutions to partners and customers in the Americas region.

We are excited about Rick’s inclusive leadership style and his proven ability to create value for the channel"

“Rick’s successful track record in sales leadership and channel partnerships makes him a perfect fit to help accelerate revenue growth at this critical inflection point in our business,” said Tormod Ree, Chief Executive Officer of Ava.

Ree adds, “As a rapidly growing company addressing the unmet need for a unified approach to cyber and video security, we are excited about Rick’s inclusive leadership style, his proven ability to create value for the channel, and his energetic, entrepreneurial mindset.”

Solution-centric sales leader

Rick brings 15 years of commercial, enterprise, and State, Local and Education (SLED) sales experience. At Cisco, Rick held numerous positions, including inside sales, account and regional manager, and most recently, director of sales, Global Enterprise. Rick also spent three years in Cisco’s U.S. Partner Organisation, helping channel partners grow and strengthen their business.

"Rick is an accomplished solution-centric sales leader who has consistently delivered excellent results over his years in the industry," said Rick Snyder, former Cisco SVP and recently appointed board member of Ava, adding "We are delighted that Rick will be leading the charge in growing our enterprise business."

Data-driven holistic security

"The opportunity to be part of such a qualified team providing solutions that are capable of disrupting an entire industry is truly exciting," said Rick Hill, Ava’s new Vice President of U.S. Enterprise.

Hill adds, "Ava’s vision for data-driven holistic security, plus the ability to deliver this as a service, means organisations will get what they really need for proactive security and delivered in the way they want. Plus, the same machine learning that underlies Ava’s video and cyber solutions can be leveraged for business intelligence and operational visibility. Now that’s a true differentiator."

Providing unified security solution

Ava is the only provider to give organisations full visibility into potential multi-faceted hybrid attacks

Ava is the only provider, under one roof, to give organisations full visibility into potential multi-faceted hybrid (cyber/physical security) attacks.

Ava helps organisations address this growing problem with machine learning-powered cyber and video solutions that give security professionals access to quality, timely data and insights that can be shared across the security organisation for actionable insight.

“My role will be about bringing the concept of unified security to life for our customers and partners. Our success will require partnering with our channel to deliver real-time insights that empower our customers to make smarter and safer data-driven decisions, for the benefit of all of us, whether that’s organisations, consumers or citizens,” added Rick.

Ava intelligent video security and cyber security solutions

Ava addresses the need for a scalable intelligent video security solution that detects and addresses threats as incidents unfold through real-time data intelligence. This is made possible through the use of AI and a neural network (machine learning) that mimics the human brain’s ability to recognise patterns and categorise images.

Ava’s cyber security platform allows global organisations to improve cyber hygiene, insider threat detection and response. Through continuously training employees and monitoring cyber hygiene, organisations are able to reduce the attack surface and protect data by combining deep visibility, rigorous policies, and machine learning-based algorithms.