Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions, announces that it has entered into a global partnership agreement with Confluera, a provider of next-generation detection and response solutions, to provide eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) as part of its established data protection service offering.
The agreement enables Assured Data Protection to expand its cloud data management portfolio, drive engagement with new and existing customers, and create new channel opportunities for its MSP partners and other resellers.
Traditional endpoint security
Assured Data Protection, one of the MSP’s of Rubrik cloud data management service, has added XDR as-a-service to its suite of enterprise-grade data backup and recovery solutions. The new XDR service powered by Confluera, allows customers to address data breaches in real-time. The fully automated process identifies threats upon a point of entry and tracks their progress before neutralising them.
Most cyberattacks evade traditional endpoint security measures, resulting in breaches in the data centre
It adds another layer of data protection and removes the need for IT teams to manually correlate historical data, saving considerable time and resources. Confluera is expanding its growing partner program to accommodate new MSPs and provide them with advanced detection and response capabilities that accurately track and intercept threats. Most cyberattacks evade traditional endpoint security measures, resulting in breaches in the data centre.
White-labelled service
Assured Data Protection’s solutions are already embedded inside the data centre and can be easily configured to support the Confluera solution. The incorporated solution can now be delivered by Assured Data Protection and its MSP partners, expanding Confluera’s footprint across global markets.
For the XDR service, Assured Data Protection is extending the same level of sales and technical support it already provides to partners that have adopted its backup and recovery solutions. This includes everything from scoping and implementation to full sales and technical enablement. Channel partners distribute and resell Assured Data Protection’s solutions as a service based on a flexible OPEX model, either as a co-branded product or as a white-labelled service.
Data management processes
The partnership with Confluera has allowed us to enhance our offering at a time
Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection, explained: “We’re data protection specialists and we see smart threat detection and response as an extension of our business. We live in the data center so we can add XDR capabilities seamlessly to provide customers with an all-encompassing solution that spans their entire IT and cloud infrastructure.”
“The partnership with Confluera has allowed us to enhance our offering at a time when customers are looking to secure their businesses and streamline their data management processes. Our longer-term ambition is to become a hub for XDR services, but right now we have an opportunity to work closely with our MSP partners to create new data protection ecosystems that incorporate XDR.”
Next-generation technology
“Global demand for modern detection and response solutions has never been higher. We are excited to partner with Assured Data Protection to bring an unparalleled solution to market that combines the next-generation technology with proven service expertise,” said Mukesh Singh, Vice President of Sales at Confluera.
The partnership with Assured Data Protection enables us to offer these benefits to our customers in a service footprint
“We took a fresh approach to detection and response, one that is not limited by the error-prone and laborious task of correlating events after the incident has already occurred. Our patented technology builds the storyboard of an attack as it unfolds in real-time, enabling organisations to address the breach before it can do harm. The partnership with Assured Data Protection enables us to offer these benefits to our customers in a service footprint.”
Cloud data protection
Stuart Harper, Managing Director, Optec IT Solutions, explained: “We work closely with Assured Data Protection. Their structured processes and partner support dovetail nicely with our own operations.”
“The specialised training, sales, and technical support they provide have allowed us to ramp up our cloud data protection service offerings and introduce XDR into the mix. We’re able to integrate directly with them on key projects to maintain the highest levels of service delivery and customer support.”