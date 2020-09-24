If one has ever settled a bill for changing one’s office locks and thought if there were a better way. In fact, there is. Access control and digital keys are easier and more cost effective than one can imagine.

While mechanical keys will keep a building secure, they lack the flexibility to adapt to one’s changing security needs. Standard physical keys are difficult to track without a key management system.

Physical keys

When a key goes missing, changing a standard mechanical lock or rekeying is time-consuming and often expensive

Some types of key are quite straightforward to cut without permission. And when a key goes missing, changing a standard mechanical lock or rekeying is time-consuming and often expensive — 100€ or more every time.

Yet the alternative — electronic access control — can seem daunting, over-technical and potentially expensive. But this need not be the case, if one chooses the right wireless access control system.

The basics of digital locking

Best wireless access control systems lets one choose the format to suit one’s business

Everything begins with the credential — the digital key one’s building users will carry at all times. Credentials can be plastic smart cards, fobs, wristbands or even stored in a secure mobile phone app. The best wireless access control systems lets one choose the format to suit one’s business, and even to mix different types of credential in the same building.

When one swaps keys for credentials, one brings enhanced flexibility to building security. Most importantly, if someone loses their credential, one can cancel it with a click. One would never rekey or change the locks again.

Access control system for intrusion detection

One can program and reprogram credentials and wireless door locks as many times as one likes

Electronic access control is highly flexible. So, if some staff should have access everywhere, but others only through the main door, it is easy to program the system to allow just that. Plus, one can program and reprogram credentials and wireless door locks as many times as one like: employees leaving or joining the company create very little workload.

If the worst happens and there’s an unexpected incident — unauthorised intrusion or theft — an access control system helps one handle it quickly and efficiently. Because everyone carries personalised credentials, the system software will tell one who went where and when. Yet another occasion when wireless access systems save time and money.

Wireless locks for workplace security

It takes only one day to switch a medium-sized office from mechanical lock-and-key security to digital credentials

A modern, wireless system with digital door locks, programmable credentials and user-friendly software (to keep it all running) is easy, affordable and fast to install. It takes only one day to switch a medium-sized office from mechanical lock-and-key security to digital credentials. There’s no major cabling, no major adjustments around one’s existing doors and almost no noisy, dirty drilling.

All over Europe — at offices and sports venues, schools and university dorms, co-working spaces and medical practices — SMARTair wireless locks have transformed workplace security.

SMARTair management software

SMARTair battery-powered cylinders, escutcheons, security locks and readers are fast to fit and can protect almost any door or access point, from boardrooms and storerooms to fire escapes and lifts. Little or no training is needed to use SMARTair’s management software: when one’s installer departs, hardware and software will be ready to go.

One spends six months of one’s lives looking for lost things. Metal keys don’t have to be among them. SMARTair wireless security turns mechanical labours into key-free, happy workplaces.