ASSA ABLOY’s presence at the 2021 Global Security Exchange (GSX) will focus on helping attendees identify opportunities to improve the safety, security and health of their facilities. Visit Booth #1353 to see the latest innovations in comprehensive door security and access control.
“Amid the health, economic, natural, and social crises we’ve experienced in the past 18 months, the role that security plays in creating safe and healthy environments is more critical than ever,” said Sean McGrath, Head of US Commercial Sales and Marketing, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. “Today’s dynamic environment requires creative approaches, innovative solutions, and ongoing collaboration to meet this challenge.”
Most frequent touchpoints
There are many examples of what can be done to upgrade the health, safety and security of a facility, including:
- Mitigating the spread of germs by reducing touchpoints at the door - Brought to the forefront because of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the spread of germs in a facility has become the new standard for healthy spaces. With doors and door hardware being some of the most frequent touchpoints in a building, creating low-touch or touchless openings is an effective way to accomplish this goal. At GSX, ASSA ABLOY will highlight their full range of Safer2Open™ products that allow doors to operate in a hands-free or touchless manner, including the newest addition:
- Alarm Controls NTB battery-powered wave-to-open sensor: The NTB Series can be used to quickly upgrade existing applications to code compliant no-touch solutions using existing wiring, extending touchless access and egress in an easy and affordable way.
Wireless access control
- Utilising wireless access control to efficiently manage spaces - Wireless technologies continue to be an important option for upgrading the security of a facility. The ability to add access control to doors at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions makes it even more valuable at a time when security requirements are growing and budgets are limited. Facilities can use this expanded access control footprint to improve safety by managing the flow of people, limiting the number of people in a particular area, and quickly changing how a space is used. Some of the latest developments in wireless access control include:
- HES ES100 integrated electric strike and card reader: As the newest addition to the Aperio® family of real-time wireless solutions, the HES ES100 combines a concealed electric strike with a surface-mounted wireless reader to provide yet another easy, affordable retrofit solution for remote control and monitoring.
- Adams Rite DL100 wireless deadlatch: Coming soon to the Aperio line of real-time wireless solutions, the DL100 offers cost-effective retrofit access control capabilities utilising the industry-standard Adams Rite MS® Door Prep for Deadlocks & Deadlatches for single or double narrow stile aluminium mechanical and automatic door applications.
Future-proof environments
- Providing flexibility to adapt to changing requirements - Whether this means upgrading to the latest, high-security credentials or taking the necessary precautions to protect against cybersecurity risks, flexibility is key to creating resilient, future-proof environments. ASSA ABLOY offers many solutions that support this growing need, including one of the newest products that will be featured at GSX:
- SN Series: Available from ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and SARGENT, the SN Series offers the latest in security and versatility with a choice of Wiegand communication protocol or Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) that allows for secure channel, serial communication between the reader and Physical Access Control System (PACS). Featuring Signo™ reader technology from HID Global®, the SN Series is ideal for mixed credential environments and enables easy migration to higher security credentials and mobile access.
Door opening solutions
ASSA ABLOY Booth #1353 will feature a new product showcase with all of these new products, as well as the award-winning Medeco 4 (M4) high-security key system that offers the highest level of protection against physical attack and unauthorised key duplication.
It will also feature the latest complete door opening solutions, such as the multi-solution blast and hurricane opening that is designed to provide extra protection against explosions and hurricane-force winds and the RITE Slide integrated barn sliding door system that combines a sleek profile with an STC 34 rating for maximum privacy.
Vertical market solutions
In addition, the booth will showcase vertical market solutions and a new virtual 360° tour that helps universities visualise how door security solutions can be used to address everyday challenges on campus.
The Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2021 will take place September 27-29 in-person at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL and online via the GSX digital platform. ASSA ABLOY’s sister companies will also be onsite, including Ameristar (booth #1363), LifeSafety® Power (booth #1463), and Traka (booth #1147).