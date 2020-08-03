ABLOY, the physical security and door product company, has launched its new eCLIQ electronic lock through ASSA ABLOY Security Solutions. Featuring a chip and 128-bit AES encryption, the new eCLIQ has been developed to offer security and resistance to electronic attack, the manufacturer says. Its microelectronics ensure communication between lock and key, while the eCLIQ cylinders and programmable keys are robust enough to withstand the harshest weather, the company adds.
eCLIQ’s flexibility means security managers can update access authorisations when required. Lost eCLIQ keys can be revoked, cutting out the time and money spent on changing lock cylinders and re-cutting keys. The product also offers time or area restricted authorisations for an eCLIQ key. For example, contractors could be given access rights for the duration of a job. Once the job is completed, access is withdrawn from the eCLIQ key.
Integrated lubrication reservoir
Simon Wilson, National Sales Manager for ASSA CLIQ Remote at ASSA ABLOY, said: “Our CLIQ technology has already proven itself by securing buildings all over the world. eCLIQ is the next step for this technology, delivering a fully electronic locking system for industrial businesses, museums, event venues, public administration buildings and educational institutions. For any organisation needing a powerful locking system, eCLIQ provides a secure, flexible solution, with minimum fuss.”
“The eCLIQ cylinders and keys meet the latest industrial standards for electronic locking systems, including DIN 15684 and VdS 2156-2. The range includes cylinders that work in temperatures from minus 25 degrees C to 85 degrees C without issue. The durable, reversible electronic key is also waterproof to the IP67 standard, ensuring users can rely on eCLIQ whatever the weather. Another key benefit is that thanks to its integrated lubrication reservoir, an eCLIQ cylinder can remain maintenance-free for up to 200,000 operational cycles. This helps reduce time and costs spent on replacement cylinders.”
No wiring needed
“Finally, installation is a simple process too, with no need for wiring. Cylinder electronics are powered by an easy-to-replace standard battery inside every eCLIQ key, with a lifetime of 30,000 cycles. Plus, with features including adjustable Euro profile cylinders that provide a minimum length of 28mm and centred keyway, eCLIQ can be fitted to doors or other openings without any alteration. The eCLIQ range includes components for padlocks, mailboxes, alarm systems and more.”
“As a result, eCLIQ offers a more durable, secure, efficient and flexible locking system than other conventional technologies available on the market.”