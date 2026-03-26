In a significant security enhancement, Spanish football club UD Almería has upgraded their 18,000-capacity stadium by transitioning from traditional mechanical locks to a comprehensive digital access control system.

With an aim to streamline security management, the club opted for ASSA ABLOY's SMARTair solution, which integrates wireless locks and enables centralised access management. This innovative system not only offers the convenience of mobile keys and smart cards but also allows for the integration of eCLIQ smart keys, electronic cylinders, and padlocks, ensuring all access points are digitally secured.

Enhanced security infrastructure

The move to digital access was driven by the need for a versatile and scalable system that could be managed through a single, user-friendly software interface.

The current infrastructure at the stadium required a solution that could be implemented without extensive modifications. ASSA ABLOY, selected as the project's partner, provided a suite of devices, including SMARTair i-max escutcheons and knob cylinders for glass doors, and integrated wall readers for office environments.

Streamlined management with SMARTair and eCLIQ

ASSA ABLOY's expertise in digital solutions ensured quick installation without significant structural changes

Adding CLIQ devices to the SMARTair platform provides UD Almería with complete traceability and control over stadium access, even in remote areas. ASSA ABLOY's expertise in digital solutions ensured quick installation without significant structural changes.

This seamless integration has reduced complexity and eliminated the need for dual mechanical and digital systems, providing a cohesive approach to securing various stadium zones, including offices, locker rooms, and technical areas.

Efficient visitor and staff access

The SMARTair TS1000 Web software facilitates comprehensive online management of all users and access points. Staff use RFID cards that function as both ID badges and keys through the SMARTair Openow® app, while visitors access the stadium via time-limited mobile keys. This system enhances visitor management efficiency, offering ease of access for both internal staff and external contractors.

Convenience and flexibility

This hybrid system met all security and access needs, facilitating a seamless transition

eCLIQ smart keys, featuring programmable individual access permissions, protect sensitive areas such as technical rooms and service zones. The integration of RFID technology within CLIQ keys allows them to interface with both SMARTair and eCLIQ devices, offering a versatile credential management approach. Facility managers can choose between mobile credentials and RFID solutions for various applications across the stadium.

The retrofitting process, which involved replacing mechanical cylinders with eCLIQ cylinders, required no wiring, making it efficient and less intrusive. This hybrid system met all security and access needs, facilitating a seamless transition to a modern digital control environment. ASSA ABLOY's digital solutions, comprising CLIQ and SMARTair devices, enable comprehensive access oversight without the complexities of cabling or mechanical keys.

The collaboration between UD Almería and ASSA ABLOY demonstrates the benefits of combining different digital access technologies to address complex security challenges within a stadium setting. The implementation supports robust control and flexibility, ensuring the safety of stadium visitors and staff day and night.