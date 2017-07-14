The world is constantly changing, with people, data and goods moving more fluidly than ever before. The security solution needs to move with it. New Incedo Business connects all security software and hardware within one platform. One can easily scale it up or down, based on one’s needs, to keep people moving and business growing. Together.

People need different access times and entry points, and the access and security requirements change day to day – so, a static solution is no longer an option. Instead, a single, all-encompassing security platform should deliver connectivity, convenience and simplicity, keeping one’s premises secure and filtering access to manage the ever-changing movement of people.

This is where Incedo Business comes in: a new solution for all types of premises, handling security while leaving one free to focus on growing the business. Incedo ensures employees, customers and goods are where they need to be.

Incedo makes life and tasks easier and more efficient for everyone, from installers to end users. Facility managers enjoy more control and flexibility than they ever thought possible - maximising return on investment, with Incedo Business able to scale quickly when needed. System administrators can do more within available budgets: initiating, cancelling or amending access profiles, and monitoring movement around their site in real time.

Building users, meanwhile, get the individual access times and entry permissions they need. They can move freely without compromising the security of other people and equipment. Integrators can upgrade connected technologies and systems quickly, minimising risk and meeting customers’ raised expectations of modern technology. Installers no longer need to wrestle with incompatible systems: easy interoperability is built into Incedo, meaning no more delays or unnecessary complexity.

With Incedo’s modular platform approach, one simply chooses the security hardware and credentials one needs and the appropriate management system option. One can set exactly who can access which doors, and when, from the user-friendly Incedo Business software interface.

When Incedo Business launches, one can pick the most suitable options from a growing range of Incedo-enabled security and access control hardware. Road-tested, award-winning ASSA ABLOY wireless digital locks and wired ASSA ABLOY wall readers secure all interior and exterior doors.

Also already available, a choice of card and token credentials helps users enjoy safe and convenient access to, and movement around, the premises. Incedo mobile keys add the flexibility to open doors with a smartphone.

Incedo’s system management options, Lite, Plus and Cloud, scale from entry level up to cloud-based administration. One can manage multiple sites and third-party integrations, including security solutions like CCTV. Scale up and down, add or remove hardware and credentials on demand, or switch system management options, all within a single environment. Migration between Lite, Plus and Cloud options is always seamless in any direction, ensuring total flexibility for the business.

Incedo moves with you, today and in the future

However your business moves, an Incedo system moves along. Having a flexible platform, able to adapt as the organisation changes, reduces total cost of ownership: one never needs to retrain staff or start over from scratch.

New Incedo-enabled hardware from ASSA ABLOY and third-party providers will continue to be connected to, and made available within, the evolving Incedo platform. One picks the hardware and software configuration one wants, and can change one’s mind as often as one likes. Incedo guarantees flexibility and scalability in every way, to meet the security needs today and in the future.

And because the security and operational challenges at a university, small hotel or hospital are not the same as those faced by a public building or corporate HQ, the Incedo ecosystem will introduce new, advanced user interfaces for the specific industry.

“Incedo Business transforms the experience of using and managing a building. It is also the seed from which our revolutionary Incedo ecosystem will grow in the months and years ahead,” says Stephanie Ordan, VP Digital and Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEA.

“A future where doors are smarter, connectivity and movement are seamless, and access management is genuinely intelligent. This is our vision for Incedo and for those who will be using it.”

Incedo™ Business embodies ASSA ABLOY’s vision to create a safer and more open world, keeping everyone on the move. Together.

To learn more and download a free solution guide, visit https://campaigns.assaabloyopeningsolutions.eu/Incedo-business