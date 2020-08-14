ASSA ABLOY Group announced the launch of its new Smooth Grain Stainable Steel Door by Ceco Door and Curries. This product combines industrial-grade steel doors with an aesthetically pleasing wood grain design that complements an already robust set of wood grain stainable steel door options available.

This new product can be utilised by a wide set of commercial applications that utilise wood for its warm, calming appearance including healthcare, education and any space with a need for versatile, resilient, wood doors. The Madera and CURRIStain Smooth Grain Doors are smooth steel doors with a tight wood grain stain design such as those found in real maple, cherry or birch wood.

Temperature rise options

The design of the door means it will not crack or chip like wood, has a three-hour fire rating with temperature rise options, and is moisture and pest resistant - extending the lifespan of the door in high trafficked areas. With six standard finishes available, the consistent wood grain patterns are stained to follow the true grain direction of genuine paneled stile and rail wood doors and can also be custom colour matched to fit virtually any design.

Astragals and window kits are available with the same Smooth Grain stain to complete the door package

Astragals and window kits are available with the same Smooth Grain stain to complete the door package. “Stemming from years of design innovation experience, Madera and CURRIStain Smooth Grain Doors give designers the best of both worlds,” said Stacey Callahan, ASSA ABLOY Door Group’s Vice President of Marketing and Innovation.

Unique opening solution

“This new offering provides a unique opening solution that combines the strength and durability of steel doors with the beautiful and comforting feel of wood, fit for commercial office space, schools and healthcare facilities.”

As more companies implement return to the workplace plans, repeated and thorough cleaning and sanitising practices will be the new norm. However, many traditional commercial doors are not designed to withstand such rigorous cleaning cycles. This new smooth wood grain steel door is highly durable and can weather repetitive scrubbing and cleaning.

Wood grain door

Furthermore, designers and architects will find that the versatility of the wood grain door, along with other ASSA ABLOY offerings, bring aspects of home into workspaces to create a warmer environment, and provides design freedom not typically offered for commercial spaces.

From the employer standpoint, offering employees a modular workspace is a good way to boost collaboration"

“Over the last few months, many workers have adapted to the work from home lifestyle and when they return to the office, there will be many employees expecting to return to a similar environment. From the employer standpoint, offering employees a modular and flexible workspace is a good way to boost collaboration. With ‘resimercial’ products like our new wood grain steel door, the combination of a modern look with the added strength and durability of a steel door can be made possible."

Reimagine traditional workspaces

"With the new cleaning policies and standards that will be put into place on the heels of the pandemic, it will also be important to have doors that are able to withstand repetitive sanitising and cleaning,” says Sandra Matheny, Director of Decorative Openings at ASSA ABLOY.

ASSA ABLOY’s wood grain steel door series allow designers and architects to reimagine the traditional workspaces, combining aesthetics and practicality as they continue to evaluate long-term impacts from the pandemic shutdown.