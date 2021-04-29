ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and SARGENT announce the release of their highly anticipated premium bored lock that is certified to surpass ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 requirements, making it ideal for use in some of the most challenging environments.
Marketed as the Corbin Russwin CLX3300 Series and SARGENT 10X Line, the lock offers superior vandalism resistance as evidenced when it successfully maintained egress in the face of more than 3,100 in-lb. locked lever torque – 2.6 times ANSI/BHMA requirements.
Easy installation
The lock chassis design supports all cylinder formats – from fixed to interchangeable core – to minimise user inventory stocking requirements.
It is particularly suited to retrofit projects because it is not only easier and faster to install than other standard bored locks, it also incorporates fewer parts, which translates to less maintenance.
Durable, impact resistance
The bored lock incorporates a patent-pending push-turn button that adjusts to accommodate a door thickness “We are excited to offer our customers a bored lock that surpasses expectations for strength and durability in so many ways,” said Lori Brown, Locks Category Product Manager, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions.
“When it comes to lever pull and sag, latch retraction, and vertical impact resistance, this lock consistently exceeds ANSI/BHMA A156.2 requirements – in some cases by as much as 20 times, so users can expect consistent performance for the life of the product.”
Result of testing the locks
The premium bored lock exhibited the following outcomes during ANSI/BHMA A156.2 testing:
- Maintained egress while withstanding 3,100 in-lb. locked lever torque (2.6x requirement)
- Prevented entry against 1,600 lbs. offset lever pull (8x requirement)
- Prevented entry against 100 vertical impacts (20x requirement)
- Maintained latch retraction under 100 lb. preload (2x requirement), ensuring consistent operation in warped doors
In addition, independent return springs enabled the lock to exceed Grade 1 cycle requirements without lever sag.
Push-turn button
The premium bored lock is available in an array of finishes and a variety of decorative levers, so, when choosing a bored lock, architects and designers never have to sacrifice style for strength. In addition, it incorporates a patent-pending push-turn button that adjusts to accommodate door thickness.
As an added measure, the innovative design of the push-turn button also effectively prevents damage that can occur if the button strikes a doorstop or wall.
To uphold occupant health and wellness, an optional MicroShield® antimicrobial coating inhibits the growth of bacteria for the life of the product.