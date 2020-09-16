Part 2 - Security considerations for embedded system RFID readers

Does your application require MUTUAL authentication with Secure Access Modules (SAM) and RFID media? If so, does the reader support this? A Secure Access Module is a type of smart card that follows a contact-based communication standard to interact with a card reader. These modules ensure the protection of security keys as well as facilitate cryptographic operations. Typically, SAMs are used to generate application keys based on a specific master key or to generate session keys. They also enable secure messaging between the RFID media, the reader and the host system. Ensuring security Many contactless credentials hold memory segments/applications that are encrypted with cryptographic keys. These keys are often stored in SAMs and supplied to card reader manufacturers. This not only ensures the security of the keys but adds a step in the authentication process. The card reader in this case should first perform authentication operations with the SAM and then carry out a series of cryptographic and bit manipulation operations between the contactless card and the SAM. This can be further secured by adding a key diversification step. The card reader must be able to support such a scenario both in the hardware as well as in the software. Many end-users require the card reader to natively support such a scenario and have the ability to provide high-level API’s to help in their implementation. In addition to this, high-security applications demand the transfer of data in an encrypted format. One can ensure end-to-end encryption/security with the help of SAMs. In such an architecture, the reader facilitates mutual authentication with the RFID media and the SAM, thus transferring protected data over a Radio-Link and also ensuring the security of encryption keys. The reader can also transfer data encrypted by the SAM to the host system maintaining a high level of security across the system. Note that the safety of distributing SAMs as well as administering the installation process within the reader should be treated as a separate issue and tackled accordingly. There is also an issue of the readers being stolen or the SAM modules being dismounted from the reader. The security considerations here do not indulge in these topics and appropriate precautions are to be put in place to improve the overall security of the system. Does the card reader have communication interfaces other than Wiegand such as RS485 or RS232? The Wiegand card as well as the Wiegand interface for data transmission is a 40-year old technology that originates from the Wiegand effect discovered by John R. Wiegand in the early 1970s. While the Wiegand cards are still in production, they have been largely replaced by newer and cheaper forms of access cards. However, these cards are still based on the Wiegand data format that is susceptible to interception as the data are available in plain text. Also, the Wiegand interface introduced in the 1980s remains prevalent across the logical access as well as the physical access control industry despite various security vulnerabilities. This technology no longer conforms to the current security standards. It is therefore important for integrators to choose a communication interface that can offer higher security from interception and support encrypted data exchange. Do you require tamper detection technologies? If so, can the reader meet this requirement? The need for tamper detection largely varies from one application to another so it is more important to consider whether this level of security is suitable for your respective use case. As an example, card readers attached to multi-function printers (MFPs) for releasing print jobs in an enterprise environment can be considered less critical since tampering with the reader can ultimately lead to the downtime of the printers but will not compromise the safety of your documents. Typically, in such scenarios, the card reader works hand in hand with the MFP and a print management solution that ensures the release of print jobs. Therefore, if the card reader is sabotaged or tampered with, the MFP or the solution simply prevents the release of any information. On the other hand, high-security environments such as data centers certainly need greater protection. One must thoroughly evaluate the consequences of any attempts directed towards compromising the device integrity or the data associated with the device. These topics need to be considered separately and are outside the scope of this article. In conclusion, depending on the application, the credentials involved as well as the data that is being exchanged with the card reader and eventually the host, tamper detection technologies can improve the security of the device. There are several technologies in the market such as mechanical and optical tamper detectors that can be embedded directly on the card reader for superior protection against threats. Tamper detection technologies can improve the security of the device Do you require the reader's configuration or firmware to be securely shared or loaded on the card reader? If so, can the reader meet this requirement? We are all aware of system and application software updates as at some point our phones have received security patches or app upgrades over the network. In the case of card readers, the process is quite similar except here the software or configuration updates might require encryption based on your use case. For example, if an end customer is reading static card numbers from an RFID media or isn’t using data protected by encryption keys this does not require the firmware or the configuration to be encryption for a simple reason that these files do not carry any sensitive information. The need to encrypt configuration/firmware files arises if the data that is being read by the reader contains any personal information or is part of a proprietary corporate format that is confidential, or should a customer wish to move to a higher security credential encrypted with keys. This means that either their existing card readers or new card readers must have a configuration that holds these keys. In such a scenario the configuration or firmware must also be encrypted since it holds sensitive information. If the configuration or the firmware is encrypted, the file will no longer pose a security risk and can be shared with customers to perform updates to the existing readers or with the card reader manufacturers to load new readers with the configuration of firmware updates. This not only secures the sharing process but also the update process since the reader is now receiving an already encrypted file. After all, it is essential to choose a card reader that can carry out the aforementioned security considerations but more importantly the security features that are chosen need to be appropriate to the requirement of the customer. Any integrator first and foremost should thoroughly evaluate the respective application. They should work with subject matter experts in the field and establish requirements and objectives. After developing the concept, system architecture, data flow as well as various secure channels, only then can one begin to account for the security features needed. This process not only helps cement the end system's overall security view but also elucidates the exact security requirements that correspond to the resulting application. In conclusion, choosing an RFID product that not only has the above security features but also has a flexible system design capable of accommodating future adaptions will prove to be the right choice for OEM's and system integrators.