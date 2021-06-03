ASSA ABLOY announces the launch of the HES ES100 wireless electric strike, combining the features of the HES 1500 and 1600 Series electric strikes with Aperio® wireless technology to provide an easy, affordable retrofit solution for remote control and monitoring.
As the newest addition to the Aperio family of real-time wireless solutions, the HES ES100 concealed electric strike works in conjunction with the Securitron R100 surface-mounted reader to retrofit an opening with online access control using the existing lockset.
Battery-powered option
Known for innovating strikes, HES offers electric strikes for every type of lockset application and is now extending its offerings to include a battery-powered option. Compatible with nearly all cylindrical and mortice latchbolt locksets, the HES ES100 wireless electric strikes feature interchangeable faceplates and accessories and have a modular construction for easy installation.
Our newest electric strike eliminates the most time-consuming and costly part of installation"
“Just when you think HES can’t innovate strikes any further, we do with a wireless, battery-operated solution,” says Matt Branson, Product Manager, ASSA ABLOY Electronic Security Hardware. “Our newest electric strike eliminates the most time-consuming and costly part of installation – running wires. The NEW HES ES100 Wireless Electric Strikes with Aperio® technology makes access control simple and affordable without having to run wire to every door.”
Global wireless platform
Aperio is a global wireless platform that allows one to expand the access control footprint – quickly, easily, and affordably – using existing platforms one trusts.
Available across a broad range of locking hardware from ASSA ABLOY Group brands, Aperio provides the flexibility to address a variety of applications throughout any facility. The platform uses wireless communication (IEEE 802.15.4) between the lock and an Aperio hub to provide real-time communication with the access control system, simplifying installation and reducing costs.