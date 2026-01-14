ASSA ABLOY's HES electric strikes, specifically the 5000, 5300, 8000, and 8300 Series, have achieved a new ANSI/SDI 250.13 certification for windstorm resistance.

This development enhances their performance, versatility, and dependability for a variety of door security applications.

Updated design and new certification

The revamped electric strikes from HES—a brand under ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions—now meet both windstorm and impact requirements. This has been accomplished through an engineering redesign that does not alter the established installation procedure.

With the updated certification, these series can be integrated into a broader array of settings, offering architects, installers, and integrators assurance in their certified durability and safety.

Ease of use

Ross Nevdahl, HES Product Manager, stated, “By fortifying the design and achieving windstorm certification, we’ve expanded the applications for these products, while maintaining the performance and ease of installation that customers have always relied on.”

This enhancement allows HES’ electric strike range to continue providing innovative solutions that align with evolving security and safety standards.