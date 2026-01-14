ASSA ABLOY's HES electric strikes, specifically the 5000, 5300, 8000, and 8300 Series, have achieved a new ANSI/SDI 250.13 certification for windstorm resistance.
HES, an ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions brand, announces a new windstorm certification for the 5000, 5300, 8000, and 8300 Series Electric Strikes.
The popular electric strikes now carry an ANSI/SDI 250.13 certified rating, providing greater performance, versatility, and reliability to meet an extended range of door security applications.
Updated design and new certification
A trusted, widely adopted solution in the market, the electric strikes have been enhanced through an engineering redesign, enabling them to meet windstorm and impact requirements without modifications to the installation process.
With the new windstorm certification, the 5000, 5300, 8000, and 8300 Series can be used in more environments, offering architects, installers, and integrators the confidence that comes with certified protection and long-term durability.
Ease of use
“By fortifying the design and achieving windstorm certification, we’ve expanded the applications for these products, while maintaining the performance and ease of installation that customers have always relied on,” said Ross Nevdahl, HES Product Manager.
With this update, HES’ electric strike portfolio continues to deliver industry-leading innovation that meets evolving security and safety standards.