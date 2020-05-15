ASSA ABLOY’s Architectural Door Accessories Group has released a series of new hands-free door opening solutions to reduce the number of skin-to-surface touch-points people meet throughout the day.
Rockwood hands-free door pulls
Rockwood arm and foot pulls are easy-to-install, cost-effective options for hands-free door operation in new or pre-existing openings, which has become a major consideration for facility managers, owners, tenants, employees and the general public to minimise the spread of germs and bacteria.
“Retrofitting existing spaces to help maximise employee and customer safety is on everyone’s mind as businesses and organisations start to develop their return to work plans,” said Cris G. Post, General Manager of Rockwood Products, ASSA ABLOY Architectural Door Accessories.
Cris adds, “We’ve seen incredible demand to bring a high-quality, durable, cost-efficient solution to the market and we are rapidly deploying to customers across North America.”
Hands-free door hardware
Limiting contact and exposure with hands-free door hardware has become an important defense
According to a recent Qualtrics report, the majority of people said they currently do not feel confident going to a restaurant (68%), go shopping (51%), or attend a sporting event (79%). When it comes to returning to work, 66% of people would feel uncomfortable right now and 74% of people agree that they want their work facility cleaned and disinfected regularly upon return.
Despite that level of discomfort, many organisations are planning to reopen soon. Limiting contact and exposure with hands-free door hardware has become an important defense in reducing risk for building occupants and guests.
Maximising employee and customer safety
“ASSA ABLOY has always been committed to providing life safety and security solutions, and that’s become even more important in today’s environment,” said Doug Thompson, President, ASSA ABLOY Architectural Door Accessories and Glass Solutions.
Doug adds, “The Rockwood team dramatically accelerated our product development pipeline to deliver this solution quickly to customers, helping them prepare to re-open schools, offices, restaurants, stores, and other public areas safely.”
Rockwood Hands-Free Arm and Foot Pulls consist of sturdy stainless steel and are easy to install on wood, metal or aluminum doors. Additionally, they complement ADA standards and regulations to ensure all openings remain accessible to everyone.