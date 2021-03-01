ASSA ABLOY Door Group, a unit of ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland, offers a cradle-to-grave approach for its steel and timber doorsets while the UK prepares for a year of recovery.
With the UK expecting a slow movement towards normality from spring onwards, experts suggest that now is the time for architects, specifiers, contractors, landlords, facilities managers, and housebuilders to ensure home, leisure, and working environments are up to date, safe and secure during the gradual return out of lockdown.
Fire door inspectors
ASSA ABLOY Door Group, on top of offering a complete doorset solution by manufacturing doors, hardware, and ironmongery, boasts the capability of managing the entire doorset process. From specification and scheduling to the design, manufacture, and installation of its high-performance steel and timber doorsets, security and safety experts at Door Group ensure each door and asset is fit for purpose at every stage of its lifecycle.
In addition, the Group can then provide on-going service, maintenance, and fire door inspections of these doorsets with its team of BRE-certified fire door inspectors. A comprehensive inspection report will then be generated, offering advice and recommendations on any necessary improvements that need to be made, which can then be progressed by Door Group.
Fully finished doors
A door and its ironmongery must all be compliant to ensure the capability and durability of the complete doorset
A door and its ironmongery must all be compliant to ensure the capability and durability of the complete doorset, and to ensure the safety of those behind it. But while many understand the importance of quality and compliant doorsets, that shouldn’t mean a compromise on aesthetics.
The Group’s SMARTec range, for example, combines certified high performance with fully finished doors and frames, complete with stylish yet functional ironmongery, seals, and vision panels for a range of projects.
Ongoing maintenance process
Brian Sofley, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Door Group, comments: “At Door Group, we understand that during this time, anything that can be done to streamline processes and efficiencies – saving both time and money – should be encouraged.”
“Dealing with just one organisation not only streamlines the specification and ongoing maintenance process, but customers can also be assured they will experience consistently high levels of quality and reliability from their doorsets, safe in the knowledge that we have the product expertise to optimise and maintain performance. Door Group is one of very few manufacturers to offer a complete solution of timber and steel doors, hardware, and ironmongery through this cradle-to-grave approach.”