Fire door quality
Fire Door Safety Week reported 60% of local authorities experienced delays in their fire door programmes, leaving safety to chance and impacting over 16,500 fire doors recently.
With local authorities still playing catch-up from these delays, it is vitally important for building managers to ensure their fire doors are safe, compliant and up to standard.
High-quality doorset solution
ASSA ABLOY Door Group offers complete doorset solutions from one trusted single point of contact managing the whole process from specification to maintenance.
The SMARTec range of high-performance timber doors has been developed to offer a complete doorset solution of high quality, high performing doors and frames, complete with all ironmongery solutions.
With Q-mark and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certifications across all commercial timber fire doors, architects, specifiers and contractors can rest assured that doorsets from ASSA ABLOY Door Group are both fire resistant and responsibly sourced as well as containing outstanding security and sound reduction properties.
Security values are a top priority
Brian Sofley, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Door Group, comments “Here at Door Group, we pride ourselves on delivering responsible and compliant doorsets to ensure maximum safety and performance in any suitable setting.”
“We want to assure building managers that their security values are our top priority. With the capability to deliver an entire doorset solution from start to finish – we offer a full service from initial specification and manufacture, to onsite installation, after sales inspections and maintenance of our doors.”
“The high performance SMARTec range aims to help set the industry standard for timber doors, encouraging stakeholders to prioritise safety and sustainability.”