Could the data that the access control system generates reveal priceless business insights? In many businesses, the answer is affirmative. The problem is how to analyse that data quickly and accurately to bring valuable, digestible business benefits.
As reported by the Houston Chronicle, ‘Data is at the core of nearly every business decision made. A new Reporting & Analytics Tool for CLIQ access control systems enables security and facility managers to extract, visualise and analyse the data from their own premises.
CLIQ wireless access control system
ASSA ABLOY’s CLIQ is a wireless access control system based on programmable electronic and electromechanical keys, cylinders and padlocks. The system can be managed securely from anywhere with an internet connection via the CLIQ Web Manager (CWM).
The CWM’s new tool makes all system data easy to understand and to export, and share with staff and stakeholders across the business. If data really is the ‘new oil of the digital economy, this new tool helps CLIQ wireless access control customers tap it efficiently.
CWM Reporting & Analytics Tool
The new CWM Reporting & Analytics Tool streamlines decision-making, informing it with data drawn from the security system. It also frees security managers from their desk, with all of the tool’s data and functionality available inside the Amazon QuickSight app for Apple and Android systems.
Any authorised person within the organisation can access its valuable insights, from anywhere in the world.
Visual dashboards for faster analysis
This new tool helps an access control system to do more than just keep people and assets safe. Data that the system generates every day can contribute to business success.
A clear, visual layout helps managers to spot relevant data and any anomalies, at a glance. A bespoke dashboard offers a rapid system overview, in order to help identify the most used keys, view heat and cold maps of lock usage, and spot keys whose access has been denied most often, for example.
Granular, single lock and key level
Drilling down to a more granular, single lock or key level helps managers identify who is using which openings and when, and decide whether staff or contractors have the appropriate access rights. These tasks become simpler and even instant.
At a glance, the tool helps security managers track a relevant business activity. They will spot critical patterns in weekly or monthly access use, so as to help plan maintenance schedules more efficiently, for example, among many more bespoke insights into what is happening on site.
Access management integration with process software
The new Reporting and Analytics Tool is available as a simple subscription add-on to new or current CWM users. CWM already enables a wide range of security workflows, including real-time access management.
It can integrate access management with existing business process software to build a single interface, which controls everything. Now, its new Reporting & Analytics Tool can help businesses make smarter, better, data-informed decisions.